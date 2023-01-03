Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Given CPR, Taken to Hospital After Scary Injury

Medical staff administered CPR to former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin on the field. The game has since been suspended.

PITTSBURGH -- Not even all the way through the first quarter of the final Monday Night Football game of the season, former Pitt Panther and current Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury on the field. He went to make a tackle and stood up for a beat before collapsing on the ground.

With both the Bills and Bengals' full teams surrounding him at midfield, medical staff attended to Hamlin for about 15 minutes on the field, administering CPR before taking him off on a backboard and in an ambulance.

The game was temporarily suspended and both teams went back to their own locker rooms to regroup.

Hamlin was a four-year standout at Pitt, recording nearly 300 career tackles and 19 passes defended before leaving school in 2021 and getting drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo. He had earned a starting job with the Super Bowl contender Bills after taking advantage of an opportunity opened up by some injuries on the back end.

This story will be updated as new details are made available.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas

Proximity to Pitt Gave Steelers Best Look at Kenny Pickett

Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Earns First Offer from Pitt

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Gets Last Laugh Against UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Panthers Make School, Bowl Game History vs UCLA

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson