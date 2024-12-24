Former Pitt RB James Conner Could Return for Cardinals
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star running back James Conner may return earlier than expected for the Arizona Cardinals.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke at a recent press conference and said that Conner has a chance to play in their upcoming matchup against their NFC West divisional rival in the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Dec. 28 in Week 17.
Conner suffered a knee injury early in the second half against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, after linebacker Josiah Jewell tackled Conner and spun him around, which ended up injuring him and forcing him out of the game.
Conner had one of his best games of the season prior to the injury against Carolina, with 15 carries for 117 yards, 7.8 yards per carry, and one touchdown, along with four catches for 49 yards, 12.2 yards per reception, leading Arizona in both categories.
The Cardinals would lose in overtime, 36-30, dropping them to 7-8 and knocking them out of contention for the Playoffs.
Conner has had an excellent season for the Cardinals, with 232 rushes for 1,090 yards, 4.7 yards per carry, and eight rushing touchdowns. He also has 45 catches for 410 yards, 9.1 yards per reception, and one receiving touchdown.
He had one of his best games of 2024 in the 30-17 home win over the New England Patriots on Dec. 15 in Week 15. He rushed 16 times for 110 yards, 6.8 yards per carry, for two touchdowns and made five catches for 28 yards in the victory.
Conner's rushing yards this season are a new career-high as well. He also ranks No. 4 in franchise history in total rushing yard and he moved into No. 3 in franchise history with rushing touchdowns after the Patriots game.
His play also earned him a two-year extension with the team back on Nov. 30, keeping him around Arizona for the upcoming years.
Conner played high school football for McDowell in Millcreek Township, Pa. in Erie County. He starred at both defensive line and running back, making this forced fumble earlier this season not the most unusual play for him.
He came to Pitt as both a defensive lineman and running back, but his play on offense kept him there to this day.
Conner finished his freshman season in 2013 with 799 yards and five touchdowns on 146 carries, 5.5 yards average, in 12 games. He also had 26 carries for 229 yards and a touchdown in the 30-27 win over Bowling Green in the Little Caesar's Pizza Bowl in Detroit, earning MVP honors.
He was the first true freshman for Pitt to lead the team in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns since Dion Lewis in 2009. Those 229 rushing yards also serve as a bowl record for the most in program history.
Conner's best season came in 2014 for the Panthers, as he had 298 carries for 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns and rushing yards rank as the most and fourth most in a single season in Panthers' history, respectively.
He also had a career-high 263 rushing yards in a 51-48 double overtime loss to then ranked No. 24 Duke on Nov. 1, the eighth most in a game in Pitt history.
His four rushing touchdowns in both the 62-0 blowout of Delaware in the season opener and a 40-35 loss on the road to North Carolina, rank tied for third most in a game in Pitt history.
Conner earned ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC and First Team All-American honors for his performance that season.
He would suffer a season-ending MCL tear in the 2015 season opener vs. Youngstown State. Doctors also diagnosed him with Hodgkin's Lymphoma during his rehabilitation and he eventually got cancer-free in the offseason.
Conner would have a great return in 2016, rushing 216 times for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 21 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He earned First Team All-ACC honors and also the ACC Brian Piccolo Award, recognizing the most courageous player in the conference.
He finished his Pitt career with 3,373 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns, second most in program history in both categories behind the legendary Tony Dorsett.
The Pittsburgh Steelers took Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, making him the hometown pick. He spent four seasons with the team, playing 50 games, starting 33 of them and rushing for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also making 124 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns.
Conner made the Pro Bowl in 2018, as he ran for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 55 catches for 55 catches and 497 yards and a receiving touchdown.
The Cardinals signed him as a free agent in 2021 and he is in his fourth season with the team. He has rushd for 3,664 yards and 37 touchdowns, while making 155 catches for 1,250 yards and eight touchdowns in his time with the franchise.
