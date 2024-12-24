Pitt Football Offers Southern Miss Transfer TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue their search for new talent in the transfer portal and offered one player who will benefit the offense.
Justyn Reid, a tight end who played at Southern Miss, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Pitt, specifically, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski.
Reid played for Newnan High School in Newnan, Ga., about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. He made 12 catches for 115 yards, 9.6 yards per reception, and four touchdowns as a junior in 2021, then made 25 catches for 339 yards, 14.4 yards per reception, and five touchdowns as a senior in 2022.
He was also talented at basketball in high school, earning an All-County Honorable Mention in his junior season and playing in the West Georgia All-Star basketball game.
247Sports, On3 and ESPN all rated Reid as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 84 tight end and No. 160 recruit in Georgia, On3 had him at No. 84 at his position and No. 141 in the state and ESPN rated him No. 48 at tight end-Y and No. 172 in Georgia. Rivals saw him as a two-star tight end with a 5.4 rating.
Reid would originally commit to Georgia Tech on June 24, 2022, but decommitted on Dec. 21, 2022 the start of the Early Signing Day Period. He would eventually commit and sign with Southern Miss on Feb. 1, 2023, the Winter Signing Day.
He played in all 12 games as a true freshman in the 2023 season, making one catch for 13 yards against then ranked No. 4 Florida State in Week 2, a 66-13 blowout road loss. He played in 187 snaps on offense and 50 snaps on special teams.
Reid started 10 of the 12 games he played in 2024 for Southern Miss, with seven catches for 145 yards. His best game came against FCS program Southeastern Louisiana, with two catches for 62 yards in the 35-10 home win in Week 2, their only win of the season.
He played in 414 snaps on offense and 53 snaps on special teams this past season.
The Panthers have rising sixth year Jake Overman, rising redshirt senior Jake Renda, rising sophomore Malachi Thomas and incoming freshman Max Hunt from Plant High School in Tampa, Fla.
Pitt has added three transfers so far, in wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State, offensive lineman Kendall Stanley from Charlotte and kicker James London from Murray State.
