Pitt Football Lands Charlotte OL Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have looked towards the transfer portal to bolster their offensive line and landed their first commitment for the unit.
Kendall Stanley, who played offensive tackle for Charlotte, announced on Instagram that he committed to Pitt.
Stanley played for Rocky River High School in Charlotte, N.C. He was a two-time All-Southwestern 4A Conference honoree, earned selection to the Queen City Senior Bowl and was one of the Big 22 Top High School Players in North Carolina.
ESPN rated him as a three-star, No. 53 in North Carolina and No. 210 offensive tackle, while both 247Sports and Rivals rated him as a two-star in the Class of 2022. 247Sports ranked him No. 55 in his state and No. 246 at his position, while Rivals gave him a 5.4 rating.
Stanley didn't play at all in 2022, preserving his redshirt. He would only see action in one game in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, in a 14-0 home loss to Navy in Week 7.
He then had a breakout season in 2024 for the 49ers, starting all 12 games at right tackle and playing 706 snaps, the third most on their offense. He earned an All-AAC Honorable Mention for his play.
Stanley received a number of offers when he went into the transfer portal, including ACC schools in Miami And Virginia Tech, Big 12 schools in BYU and Kansas, plus Michigan State, Memphis, UTSA and Oregon State.
247Sports rated him as a three-star transfer, No. 302 overall and the No. 24 offensive tackle and Rivals also had him as a three-star transfer and No. 217 overall.
Stanley will compete for a starting spot on the offensive line for Pitt next season. He also has two years left of eligibility.
The Panthers had continuity issues on the offensive line, especially once Branson Taylor suffered a season-ending injury in the home win over Cal in Week 7
They moved Ryan Baer from right tackle to left tackle, but none of Terrence Enos Jr., Isaiah Montgomery, nor Jackson Brown solidified that right tackle spot going forward.
Stanley having a full season of starting experience at right tackle will give him an edge over his competition heading into spring practices.
He is the third transfer to come to Pitt following the end of the regular season, along with kicker James London from Murray State and wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Denies Transfer Rumors
- Gotham FC Signs Pitt Soccer Star
- Pitt Makes Top 10 in Latest NET Rankings
- Pitt Volleyball Lands Florida State Transfer
- Former Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Finds New Home
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt