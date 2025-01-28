Former Pitt LB Signs With UFL Team
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player will have another shot in the professional ranks this upcoming season.
The St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League (UFL) signed linebacker John Petrishen, according to the UFL Communications Department.
He hails from Lower Burrell, Pa. and played for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, helping them to a WPIAL Class 4A Title in 2013 and an apperance in the PIAA Championship Game, along with a 26-3 record in his last two seasons.
Petrishen committed to Penn State, where he spent four seasons from 2015-18. He would redshirt as a freshman and then suffered a season ending injury in 2016. He played in four games in 2017 and then all 13 in 2018, appearing mostly on special teams.
He would transfer to Pitt in 2019, playing in the final seven games on special teams. Petrishen saw an increased role in 2020, still on special teams, but also as a reserve star linebacker, as he played in all 11 games, making 12 tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss and one blocked punt.
Petrishen took advantage of his COVID-19 year that allowed him to spend a seventh season in college in 2021, where he played a big role as he helped win the first ACC Championship in Pitt history.
He played in all 14 games, starting six at star linebacker, ranking third on the team with 74 total tackles (29 solo), while also making 8.5 tackles for loss 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two quarterback hits and one pass breakup.
Petrishen also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice, in road wins over Georgia Tech in Week 5 and Duke in Week 10.
He signed with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League (CFL) in September 2023, but they released him in May 2024. He also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL.
Petrishen also participated in rookie minicamps back in 2023 for the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills.
He will hope that this chance proves his talents as a pro and the he gets another shot in the NFL.
