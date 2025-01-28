Pitt 2025 ACC Schedule Released
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had their 2025 ACC schedule come out in full, as they know now when they'll face their conference opponents.
The ACC decided to have their football schedule release over three dates. They started with the Week 0 and Week 1 games on Jan. 23, then did the ACC opener for all 17 teams on Jan. 24 and completed the full schedule release on Jan. 27.
Pitt had their ACC opener revealed in Louisville, which will take place at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 27 in Week 5.
The Panthers and Cardinals will meet for the fourth straight season, which saw the home team win each matchup. The Cardinals won 24-10 in 2022 and 37-9 in Week 13 in 2024, while the Panthers got the upset over the then ranked No. 14 Cardinals, 38-21 in Week 7 in 2023.
Pitt will then host Boston College on Oct. 4 in Week 6, a team they face every season from 2024-30.
The Panthers lost to the Eagles in Week 14 on the road in 2024, 34-23, and are 2-3 against them since joining the ACC in 2013. This includes a road win in 2014 and a home win in 2023, along with a home loss in 2019 and a road loss in 2020.
Pitt hits the road for their next matchup, as they face Florida State on Oct. 11 in Week 7.
The Panthers face the Seminoles for the fourth time in conference play, losing to eventual Heisman in quarterback Jameis Winston and the National Champions, 41-13 at home in 2013 for their first ACC game. They would dominate the Seminoles in 2020 on the road, 41-17, but also suffered a 24-7 defeat at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10 of 2023.
Pitt will travel again for the next game, facing rival Syracuse on Oct. 18 in Week 8, the other team they face every season from 2024-30.
The Panthers and the Orange have played each other every season since 1955. The Panthers are 10-2 against the Orange since they both joined the ACC in 2013 and won in a home blowout in Week 9 in 2024, 41-13, as the Panthers forced five interceptions and three pick-sixes.
Pitt returns back home for a matchup with NC State on Oct. 25 in Week 9. They have hosted NC State twice prior in the ACC, losing 30-29 in 2020 and 35-17 in 2017.
The next game sees Pitt head out to the west coast for a battle with Stanford on Nov. 1 in Week 10.
This is the first meeting between the Panthers and the Cardinal in the ACC, and just the fifth time all-time, with their last meeting a 14-13 defeat in the 2018 Sun Bowl.
Pitt will have a bye for Week 11 and then host Notre Dame on Nov. 15 in Week 11.
The Fighting Irish have won their past four games against the Panthers. This includes close victories in 2015, 42-30 in Pittsburgh, and in 2019, 19-14 in South Bend, plus two blowouts in 2020, 45-3 in Pittsburgh, and most recently in 2023, 58-7 in South Bend.
The game against Notre Dame, while non-conference, came out with the ACC schedule, as their long-standing rival has a deal with the ACC, which forces them to play five teams in the conference annually.
Pitt will head out for their final road trip, taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Nov. 22 in Week 13.
The Panthers went 6-4 against the Yellow Jackets when they were in the Coastal Division, but lost the last matchup, 26-21 at home in 2022.
Pitt finishes their regular season with a home matchup vs. Miami on Nov. 29 in Week 14.
The Panthers won the last matchup vs. the Hurricanes in the 2022 regular season on the road, 42-16. The Hurrricanes were 7-3 against the Panthers, as they were both in the ACC Coastal Division.
Pitt had three other non-conference dates known for this season, with FCS program Duquesne in the City Game in Week 1, Aug. 30, and Central Michigan in Week 2, Sept.6, both at home, along with rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on the road in Week 3, Sept. 13.
Pitt Football 2025 Schedule
Duquesne-Aug. 30-Home-(Week 1)
Central Michigan-Sept. 6-Home-(Week 2)
West Virginia-Sept. 13-Road-(Week 3)
Bye-Week 4
Louisville-Sept. 27-Home (Week 5) (ACC)
Boston College-Oct. 4-Home (Week 6) (ACC)
Florida State-Oct. 11-Road (Week 7) (ACC)
Syracuse-Oct. 18-Road (Week 8) (ACC)
NC State-Oct. 25-Home (Week 9) (ACC)
Stanford-Nov. 1-Road (Week 10) (ACC)
Bye-Week 11
Notre Dame-Nov. 15-Home (Week 12)
Georgia Tech-Nov. 22-Road (Week 13) (ACC)
Miami-Nov. 29-Home (Week 14) (ACC)
