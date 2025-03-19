Kenny Johnson Dominating Pitt Receiver Room
During the Pitt Panthers spring camp press conference on Tuesday, March 18, head coach Pat Narduzzi provided insight into the reconfigured receiver room.
Last season, Konata Mumpfield led the way with 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns. As the Panthers prepare for the 2025-26 season, a new leader has risen, and it’s the upperclassman who was expected to take the reins.
“I mean, it's young but it's old,” Narduzzi said regarding the receiver roster. “You've got some guys that have played a little bit of football with (Cataurus) "Blue" (Hicks) and (Deuce) Spann. So, we've got some older guys in there that are new, but they're older. But Kenny (Johnson) is the leader of that group right now, without a question.
“He's taking control, I think, at this point. He is coaching them up, and he's vocal. He's leading.”
Johnson made an outstanding reception early in Pitt’s 2024 debut versus Kent State, later finishing the season with a respectable 46 receptions for 537 yards and three scores.
Narduzzi also touched on another returning receiver in Zion Fowler-El who only had one catch for 12 yards last season but has shown promise.
“Well, he's grown up a little bit, maybe a lot. I remember, first month, (Fowler-El) has come a long way that way,” Narduzzi said. “And again, I think everybody matures in a different spot, but he's got really good athletic ability.
“He can make plays. He's put four good practices under his belt again. Again, he's just got to keep the consistency in doing all the right things on that field.”
With Kade Bell’s pass-heavy offense installed ahead of the 2024-25 season, Pitt’s receiver roster was equipped with the type of weapons necessary to churn out big-time yardage.
Although Coach Narduzzi understands that injuries damaged that opportunity, the receiver group didn’t deliver to its full potential.
“I think it would have maybe gotten better had we not had quarterback and O-Line issues at the end of the year. But it's never where you want it to be. No. I'd say we'd like to be more explosive than we were a year ago.”
All indications point to Johnson looking to lead that unit to an improved outcome in the upcoming season.
The upperclassman pass-catcher returns alongside last season’s slot receiver starter Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr., a trio of receivers that transferred from two ACC programs and an SEC squad, and a pair of mid-year-entry freshmen.
Reviewed earlier this month by Inside the Panthers, those newcomers include Andy Jean (Florida), Deuce Spann (FSU), and Cataurus Hicks (Louisville) alongside true freshmen Tony Kinsler out of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Bryce Yates out of Miami, Florida.
It’s an interesting group of two battle-tested Pitt receivers who combined for 83 receptions, 963 yards and nine touchdowns last season as starters (Johnson and Johnson Jr.), multiple pass-catchers who saw action last year, and a handful of very capable but untested athletes looking to make an impact on the perimeter.
