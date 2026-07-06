How Pitt Players are Rated in EA Sports College Football 27

Another college football offseason means another addition of EA Sports' College Football series. The game includes all Division 1 FBS schools and their players, providing a rating system for each player. The best players in the game are rated in the high-90s, with the worst players in the game being rated in usually the 60s. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is the lone player rated 99 overall, the highest possible rating.

The Pitt Panthers roster has been given some decent ratings, with most of the key players in the 80s.

First ratings drop of the year 👀🎮 pic.twitter.com/AmV4N7wJ4J — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 26, 2026

Ratings

One player most people are going to look at is quarterback Mason Heintschel coming off of his electric freshman season. Heintschel is rated at an 83 overall. His highest specific ratings are his agility, toughness and injury-proneness. Heintschel is the fifth highest ranked quarterback in the ACC, right behind NC State's CJ Bailey.

The highest ranked player on Pitt's team is offensive tackle Ryan Baer at an 88 overall. Baer, a redshirt-senior, started all 13 games for the Panthers last season and made ACC Team of the Week for his game against Syracuse. It's rare to see a player stay with one team for this long in the current college landscape, so the Panthers are lucky to have a player this good after other losses on the offensive line.

Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner is the second highest rated player at an 86 overall. As star running back Desmond Reid dealt with injuries throughout last season, true freshman Turner stepped up. His best game was against No. 16 Georgia Tech, when he ran for 201 yards, including a dagger 56-yard touchdown run. Turner ranks as the eight best halfback in the ACC, with his speed being rated as a 92.

Despite some losses to the transfer portal, Pitt's defense still looks promising with free safety Cruce Brookins, defensive tackle Nick James, right edge Jimmy Scott and cornerback Raion Strader all rated in the mid-80s.

Rated below all of them is linebacker Braylan Lovelace at an 82 overall. Lovelace is going to be looked at to lead the once-dominate Pitt linebacker room. Hopefully Lovelace can keep making big plays to boost his rating, as it defiently hurts for Pitt fans to see former Panther Rasheem Biles ranked as the best linebacker in the game with a 92 overall rating.

The other players rated in the low-80s are halfback La'Vell Wright, defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons, wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, left edge Isaiah Neal and right edge BJ Williams.

The ratings definitely show that Pitt's defensive is their strong spot going into the season. In the transfer portal, Pitt has taken some chances on offensive players who have gone under the radar, which has worked out in the past for them with players such as Desmond Reid.

EA Sports adjusts the player ratings as the season goes on, so it's possible to see Pitt get some more players rated in the 80s. But, players can also drop in rating, as likely seen with quarterback Eli Holstein last season.

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