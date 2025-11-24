Two Pitt Players Earn Conference Honors After Upset Win
PITTSBURGH - A huge win over then-No. 16 Georgia Tech has put the Pitt Panthers in position to potentially earn a berth in the ACC championship game, and two of the players most responsible for the win have earned conference honors.
Ja'Kyrian Turner has earned Running Back of the Week and Rookie of the Week, and Braylan Lovelace has earned Linebacker of the Week. The two made plays all night against Georgia Tech, but they each made a game changing play.
A Breakout Performance
Turner ran for a career-high 201 yards (the most yards by a Pitt running back since Israel Abanikanda in 2022) and a touchdown.
His 56-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter clinched the win for the Panthers.
"Boosie, Boosie, I mean that run at the end, well you talk about a gigantic play in the game because the tide was turning and I think our offensive line was PO'd with the series before, because we threw it a couple times and they wanted to run the ball," Narduzzi said after the win. "And they were ready for that next drive, so hey, we're gonna run it, let's go. And certainly the O-block came out and did it.
Turner has stepped up in the absence of Desmond Reid, leading the team with 615 yards on 114 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. And he's added 17 receptions for 131 yards.
A Game Changing Play
Lovelace recorded four tackles (two solo) and returned a pivotal interception 100 yards for a game-securing touchdown.
His interception came at a crucial time in the second half, when the Yellow Jackets appeared poised to score a touchdown and really get back into the game.
"I can't help what the media says," Narduzzi said. "I know we've got three dudes playing linebacker. And they're all good. It's a matter of just making your plays when they come to you. And that's all you can do as a linebacker or defensive end, make the play that comes to you.
"Braylan has been great all year. In my opinion, he's an All-Conference linebacker, not just because of that pick. He could have not had that pick, which I think Mike told me, it's the first time since 1908, th 100-yard, longest one we've had."
Lovelace has racked up 65 tackles (31 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two pass breakups.
