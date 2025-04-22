WATCH: Impressive TD Passes From Pitt QB Commit
Recently, Pitt Panthers quarterback commit Angelo Renda has been competing in major national tournaments with Slimey Boyz.
Slimey Boyz is the 7-on-7 team the Southlake (Tx.) Southlake Carroll High School passer competes with, including in an Overtime tournament just over a week ago.
In the clips below, you can watch the Pitt pledge deliver a pair of impressive touchdown tosses.
As a junior last season, Renda finished with an impressive 71.4 percent completion percentage, throwing 257 of 360 for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 667 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, possessing legitimate dual-threat qualities.
When Inside the Panthers On SI last checked in with Renda, he expressed excitement around the latest commitments to the Pitt 2026 class, including future receiver teammate Dylan Wester.
“He's a burner," Renda said. "Yeah, Dylan, Coach Bell sent me his film once he committed. Seeing his film, watching the tape, it's going to be fun to have some explosive plays with him. I mean, he's a great player."
“I understand exactly why Pitt was so high on him. I mean, you see him on his film, he's a burner. I don't know exactly what he runs in track, but I'm sure it's a fast time for sure. You can see it on the film and I'm excited to air it out with him on the football field," he continued.
“I'll meet him in the next couple of months. We've been texting on Instagram and everything like that, and building a relationship.”
He also discussed the remaining pledges, a pair of safeties from the Midwest in Isaac Patterson (Ohio) and Marcus Jennings (Michigan).
"Those two DBs that committed, great football players, obviously," Renda said. "Coach ‘Duz is a defensive guy, so I'm sure he's really excited to get those guys on his side of the ball. It’s going to be fun to battle it out with them in spring ball come this time next year."
Renda is primed for an exciting senior season after leading Southlake Carroll to a 15-1 finish, ranked nationally among the Top 50 varsity teams from coast to coast following the 2024-25 season (via MaxPreps).
