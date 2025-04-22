Pair of Pitt Football Recruits Ascend to Four Stars
Early this week, a pair of recruits offered by the Pitt Panthers in recent weeks earned fourth stars via major recruiting networks.
Those recruits were tight end Tyler Ruxer and cornerback Chance Collins, both three-star prospects when Pitt extended the offers in March.
For Ruxer out of Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills High School, it wasn't long ago he didn't have any stars next to his name. Now he's listed as the No. 166 overall nationally, regardless of position, the No. 9-ranked tight end nationally, and the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Indiana, per On3.
This is a particularly athletic tight end who serves mostly as a receiver in his program.
Before Pitt offered Ruxer on March 2, Army, Columbia, and New Mexico were the most notable schools on his list. Since adding Pitt, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catching tight end has picked up offers from Appalachian State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Duke, Louisville, Northwestern, Purdue, South Florida, and West Virginia.
Ruxer also visited the Panthers on March 22, spending time with the coaching staff and taking in a spring practice.
“The first time I talked to Coach Bro [Jacob Bronowski]...I think it was March 2," Ruxer told On SI last month. "We talked for a little bit, and he really liked what he saw on my tape, said he wanted to extend me a scholarship, and said he really wanted to get me on campus.
“So, it was a pretty good feeling to get that from Pitt, just because they were the first Power Four (school) to offer me, which definitely helped boost my recruiting. So, it was definitely a good feeling getting that from them. They're a really, really good program, so that felt good.”
Last season as a junior, Ruxer became a state champion, chipping in 43 receptions for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns.
As for the other newly-minted four-star prospect, Arlington (Tx.) Mansfield Timberview cornerback Chance Collins is now listed No. 372 overall nationally per 247Sports Composite, an industry average across 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, and On3 rankings.
When the Panthers extended an offer to Collins in late March, he held additional offers from Arizona, Houston, Michigan State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah. Since then, Kansas State, Sam Houston, and Vanderbilt have jumped aboard.
At 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, Collins clocked a 10.76 in the 100 meters. Playing both ways last season, he recorded 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and eight pass breakups along with 531 all-purpose yards, including his 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches.
It'll be interesting to see if Pitt can get Collins onto campus for a visit this cycle. Likewise, will Tyler Ruxer return for an official visit in June?
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
