Pitt Football Lands Florida Transfer WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added another player from the transfer portal, with this one having Power Four experience.
Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver Andy Jean, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10, took a visit to Pitt this weekend and chose to commit following it, announcing his decision on Instagram.
Jean hails from Miami and played for Miami Northwestern High School. He made 19 passes for a team-leading 409 yards with three scores during his senior year in 2022 and had 40 catches for 733 yards and 8 touchdowns in his junior season in 2021.
Rivals and On3 both rated Jean as a four-star in the Class of 2023, with Rivals ranking him No. 45 at wide receiver and No. 61 in Florida, while On3 had him at No. 51 at his position and No. 57 in the state.
247Sports and ESPN both rated Jean as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 58 at wide receiver and No. 73 in Florida, while ESPN rated him No. 51 at his position and No. 82 in the state.
Jean committed to Florida over a number of offers, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia. Pitt also offered Jean, with former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge the head recruiter for him.
He played 93 snaps on offense over four games in his true freshman season in 2023, preserving a redshirt. He made six catches for 97 yards, with a career-long reception of 62 yards in the home win over Charlotte in Week 4. He also had two kick returns for a total of 44 yards in the home win over Vanderbilt in Week 6.
Jean played just one snap for Florida this past season, coming in the Week 4 road win over Mississippi State.
He visited one other school in ACC foe Louisville, back on Dec. 19. He also has three years of eligibility remaining.
Pitt lost senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, who made 52 catches for a career-high 813 yards and five touchdowns in 12 starts this past season, to graduation.
The Panthers also saw four of their wide receivers depart for the transfer portal in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and fellow redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock.
Pitt has landed one wide receiver transfer commitment in rising sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State.
They also secured the services of five other players, including offensive linemen in rising redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and rising redshirt junior Kendall Stanley coming from Charlotte, rising redshirt seventh year defensive lineman Blaine Spires from Utah State, rising junior placekickerJames London from Murray State and rising redshirt sophomore defensive back Jayden Bonsu from Ohio State.
