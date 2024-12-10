Pitt DB Accepts Invite to Hula Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers senior defensive back Donovan McMillon will represent the program in a future bowl game following the end of the season.
He accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, a college football all-star game that will take place on Jan. 11, 2025 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2021, making 10 tackles (six solo) and then played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, making 20 tackles (12 solo) and one tackle for loss, serving as a special teams ace.
Following the end of the 2022 season, McMillon would transfer from Florida and go back home to Pitt, enrolling mid-year.
He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting eight at strong safety. He made 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
He had 108 tackles (51 solo), along with seven pass breakups, one forced fumble this season. This made him the first Pitt player to finish with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons since linebacker Scott McKillop did it in 2007 and 2008.
He had a season-high 15 tackles (10 solo) in the comeback win over Cincinnati on the road in Week 2. He also posted double-digit tackles against West Virginia at home in Week 3, North Carolina on the road in Week 6 and Cal at home in Week 7.
McMillon made an interception in the win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the season opener at home and forced a fumble vs. the Mountaineers.
He is one of four players who have accepted invites to bowls later on in the season. This includes redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls and senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl and senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew playing in the Senior Bowl.
