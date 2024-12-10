Pitt Football Offers Miami (Ohio) Transfer WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are looking to add solid commitments from the transfer portal, as they build the team up for next season.
They offered Reggie Virgil, a junior wide receiver from Miami (Ohio), as he recently entered the transfer portal. Virgil announced the offer on Twitter, with special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, who coached at Miami (Ohio), making the offer.
Virgil came out of Mount Dora Christian Academy in Mount Dora, Fla. 247Sports and On3 rated him as a three-star recruit and Rivals rated him as a two-star. 247Sports saw him as the No. 170 athlete and No. 287 recruit out of Florida, while On3 had him as the No. 73 athlete and No. 211 recruit in his state.
He played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2022, making just one catch for 28 yards in the 31-14 win over FCS foe Robert Morris on Sept. 10 in Week 2.
Virgil then played in 12 games in 2023, again making just one catch, with this one for a 34-yard touchdown in the 62-20 win over Delaware State in Week 4 at home. He also recorded five tackles on special teams.
He would have his breakout season in 13 games in 2024, making 41 catches for a team-high 816 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns, earning All-MAC Second Team honors.
Virgil made three catches for season-highs of 113 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-14 win over Eastern Michigan on the road in Week 7. This also included a season-long 75-yard touchdown to open the game.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, which would make him the second tallest Pitt wide receiver, just behind redshirt senior Jake McConnachie at 6-foot-5.
Virgil has received a number of offers since entering the transfer portal. This includes ACC schools in Georgia Tech, Florida State and Miami, Big Ten schools in Illinois and Michigan State, Big 12 schools in Texas Tech and UCF, SEC schools in Florida and Oklahoma and also UTSA.
He is the fourth transfer that received an offer from Pitt this offseason. This includes offensive linemen in William Reed from Princeton and Derek Simmons from Western Carolina, tight end Zack Atkins from Division II program Northwest Missouri State and kicker Stephen Rusnak from Charlotte.
Pitt has lost two wide receivers to the transfer portal in redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds.
The scholarship wide receivers they have on the roster for next season include rising redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., rising senior Censere "C.J." Lee, rising junior Kenny Johnson, rising redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and rising redshirt freshmen in Tyreek Robinson and Cameron Monteiro.
There are also four incoming wide receivers that signed in the Class of 2025. This includes Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Cameron Sapp out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami and Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Stars Named AP All-ACC
- Pitt Football 2025 WR Recruit Decommits
- Pitt Walk-On DL Departs for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Falls out of AP Poll
- Pitt DL Headed for the Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt