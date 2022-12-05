Nick Patti Gets One More Chance to Shine for Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- Nick Patt's been the victim of some horrendous luck during his time as a Pitt Panther. As he sat behind Kenny Pickett for four years, then Kedon Slovis for another the chances to prove himself have been few and far between and even when they do arrive, injuries have derailed any momentum he had been able to create.

But bowl season will give Patti one last shot at leaving his mark on this Pitt program. As Slovis' backup for the entire 2022 season, Patti is the logical choice to fill in as the starter in the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA after Slovis decided to transfer. He'll have to beat out talented third-stringer Nate Yarnell first, but if he can, this is an opportunity for Patti to show he's capable of leading this team.

Patti's last start came in last season's Peach Bowl - a game Pickett opted out of so he could protect his body and prepare for the NFL Draft. Patti injured his shoulder two drives into the game against Michigan State while scoring on a long rushing touchdown. His next action didn't arrive until Week 2 of this season, when he was called upon to fill in for the concussed Kedon Slovis at halftime and led the Panthers to overtime against Tennessee while playing on an injured ankle.

Patti's only full-game action came three years ago in a spot start against an FCS team, so it's hard to know for sure exactly what Pitt would get out of him by throwing him into the fire against a top-20 team with inevitable opt-outs . But if nothing else, his play in the Tennessee game proved that guts don't get rusty.

Even in his limited action, Patti has shown toughness, running ability and moxie. Those physical traits plus his familiarity with the program make him a much safer bet if head coach Pat Narduzzi values that ninth win that hangs in the balance.

Whether or not Patti wants to exercise the extra year of eligibility held over from the Covid season of 2020 remains to be seen. He'll have the option to move on and begin his life after football but for right now, this game is Patti's for the taking.

For the second consecutive year, Patti gets to audition for next year's starting job in the postseason against a ranked opponent and translate potential into production.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis for Transfer Decision

Kedon Slovis Transfer Breaks Door Wide Open for Pitt to Land Phil Jurkovec

Report: Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal

Pitt Ready for Challenge of Ranked Opponent in Sun Bowl

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Chip Kelly "Guru of College Football"

Pitt's Bowl Game Roster Still Not Settled

Pitt to Play UCLA in Sun Bowl