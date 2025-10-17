Penn State Commit, WPIAL 4-Star Visiting Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2026 Imani Christian Academy four-star athlete/cornerback David Davis will make an official visit with the Pitt Panthers, WPIAL Insider on X reported.
Davis is currently committed to Penn State and has been since March. Davis will also make an official visit to West Virginia.
Matt Sieg is another WPIAL Penn State commit who has reopened his recruitment and will now visit Pitt. Davis' teammate Gabe Jenkins decommitted from the Nittany Lions on the same day that former Penn State head coach James Franklin was fired. He named Pitt as a standout program in his recruitment.
Davis has already scheduled his official visit to West Virginia on Oct. 25, according to Rivals. Davis has already made three unofficial visits to West Virginia and Pitt, 13 unofficial visits and one official visit to Penn State. He also made a visit to Rutgers, Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State.
One of Davis' visits to Pitt last season included the 38-34 comeback win over the Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl.
Davis had Pitt in his top six schools before committing to Penn State. He also included Cincinnati, West Virginia, Michigan State, and Nebraska.
Davis is rated as a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. 247Sports had Davis as the No. 12 player in the state, the No. 26 athlete in the class and the No. 390 player in the nation.
Rivals has Davis as the No. 379 player in the country, the No. 39 cornerback in the class and the No. 11 player in Pennsylvania.
Davis contributed to Imani Christian's 11-1 record and 6-0 WPIAL AAA Allegheny 7 Conference record in 2024. Last year's team advanced to the WPIAL 3A Semifinals.
Imaini Christian is 8-0 and 4-0 in conference this season. The Saints are coming off a 56-14 win over Deer Lakes last week and will face 3-5 Burrell this week.
Five-star McKeesport running back Kemon Spell and four-star Pine-Richland wide receiver Khalil Taylor are both former Class of 2027 Penn State commits. Neither one of them has publicly announced their intent to visit Pitt.
Penn State also has 10 former WPIAL recruits on its roster, including former Imani Christian linebacker DayShaun Burnett. Those players will be eligible to enter a 15-day transfer portal window starting on Oct. 17.
