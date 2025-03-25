Pitt Football WPIAL Target Chooses Penn State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers battle against the nation for the best local recruits, but they don't always win them.
Imani Chrstian Academy athlete David Davis, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter.
Davis previously had Pitt in his top six back on Jan. 8, rivals in Cincinnati, Penn State and West Virginia, plus Michigan State and Nebraska.
Davis also held offers from SEC schools in Kentucky and Tennessee, MAC schools in Akron, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, as well as Duke and Maryland.
On3 rates Davis as a four-star, No. 299 in the Class of 2026, the No. 16 athlete and No. 9 in Pennsylvania. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 21 at his position and No. 9 recruit in the state and Rivals ranking him the No. 30 athlete in the nation and No. 17 in Pennsylvania.
Davis visited Pitt numerous times, including for the comeback victory, 38-34 over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3, for the Spring Game, and against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry in Week 2 of 2023.
He led Imani Christian to a 11-1 record, a 6-0 record in the WPIAL AAA Allegheny 7 Conference and to the WPIAL 3A Semifinals.
Penn State also hosted Davis numerous times and would pull out the recruiting victory in the end.
Davis will join fellow Imani Christian teammate DayShaun Burnett, a Class of 2025 four-star linebacker/edge rusher, at Penn State once he signs.
He is the second WPIAL Class of 2026 recruit that chose Penn State over Pitt, along with four-star safety Matt Sieg from Fort Cherry High School.
Two other WPIAL Class of 2027 recruits also chose elsewhere than Pitt, including four-star running backs in Kemon Spell from McKeesport High School, who committed to Penn State, and Armand Hill from West Mifflin High School, who committed to West Virginia.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6) (Penn State Commit)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (Penn State Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Mid-Major Transfer Forward Planning Pitt Basketball Visit
- Despite Scrimmage Woes, Pitt Offense Progressing
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 LB Isaiah Simmons
- Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates
- Emerging Safety Thrives in Pitt Spring Camp
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt