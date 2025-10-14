Pitt Basketball Top Five for Elite 2026 Recruit
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2026 four-star recruit Anthony Felesi has narrowed down his top five schools, and he has included the Pitt Panthers, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported.
Felesi made an official visit to Pitt in September. USC, UCLA, San Diego State and BYU make up the rest of his top five.
Felesi is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound 3-and-D wing from Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah. As a junior, Felesi averaged 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game, according to MaxPreps. As a sophomore, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Felesi is ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah, the No. 14 shooting guard and the No. 61 player in the class by the Rivals Industry Rankings. Rivals currently gives Pitt the fourth-best odds to land Felesi at 15.6%, behind UCLA, USC and San Diego State.
Felesi has already made official visits to San Diego State and USC in September and has one final visit to UCLA on Oct. 22, according to Rivals. 247Sports also has Felesi visiting Louisville on Oct. 25 and Gonzaga on Nov. 3.
The 247Sports Composite has Felesi as the No. 2 player from Utah, the No. 26 small forward and the No. 61 player in the country. 247Sports also currently favors the Bruins to land Felesi. ESPN ranks Felesi as the No. 4 player from Utah, the No. 31 player at his position and No. 76 overall.
Pitt's 2026 recruiting is starting to heat up. The Panthers landed their first commitment last week with four-star guard Jermal Jones. Jones alone placed Pitt's 2026 class 46th in the nation on 247Sports and 36th on Rivals.
Rivals and 247Sports also have the Panthers favored to land four-star guard Jashiah Jervis. Jervis listed Pitt in his top eight schools in August and made an official visit in September. The Pitt coaching staff has also made several stops at Archbishop Stepinac in New York to visit Jervis.
Four-star forward Chase Foster also has Pitt in his top four schools and will announce his commitment on Oct. 15.
The Panthers are currently targeting small forwards Luca Foster and Bab Oladotun, and shooting guards Quincy Wadley, Adam Oumiddoch and Steven Reynolds.
