Pitt Snap Count vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers dominated Syracuse in their Week 9 primetime matchup, coming out with the 41-13 victory on Oct. 24.
The Panthers put on an incredible defensive performance, forcing Orange quarterback Kyle McCord to throw five interceptions, three of which they returned for touchdowns.
This was the first time an FBS team has had three pick-sixes since USC did so on Sept. 3, 2022 vs. Rice. It is also the sixth time it's happened since the start of the 2000 season.
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-35
Nate Yarnell-11
Running Back
Desmond Reid-30
Rodney Hammond Jr.-11
Che Nwabuko-5
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield-32
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-29
Censere "C.J." Lee-21
Daejon Reynolds-21
Kenny Johnson-20
Jake McConnachie-5
Tyreek Robinson-5
Benny Haselrig-5
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-35
Jake Overman-11
Offensive Lineman
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-46
Right Guard BJ Williams-46
Center Lyndon Cooper-46
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-33
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-13
Left Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-41
Left Tackle Isaiah Montgomery-5
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Chief Borders-47
Sincere Edwards-47
Nate Matlack-41
Jimmy Scott-41
David Ojiegbe-15
Zach Zollers-7
Defensive Tackle
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-42
Nick James-36
Nakhi Johnson-35
Sean FitzSimmons-33
Francis Brewu-32
Thomas Aden-4
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-60
Rasheem Biles-58
Brandon George-57
Jordan Bass-32
Keye Thompson-31
Braylan Lovelace-30
Nick Lapi-11
Jeremiah Marcelin-11
Cameron Lindsey-7
Cornerback
Rashad Battle-60
Ryland Gandy-55
Tamon Lynum-29
Tamarion Crumpley-23
Noah Biglow-22
Shadarion Harrison-6
Safety
Donovan McMillon-70
Javon McIntyre-61
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-34
Cruce Brookins-41
Jesse Anderson-11
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Malachi Thomas-20
Nick Lapi-19
Cruce Brookins-17
Jeremiah Marcelin-13
Dylan Bennett-13
Josh McCarty-13
Kyle Louis-12
Javon McIntyre-11
Shadarian Harrison-10
Jesse Anderson-9
Tamon Lynum-9
Donovan McMillon-8
Ryan Carretta-7
BJ Williams-7
Isaiah Montgomery-7
Ryan Baer-7
Chief Borders-7
Terrence Enos Jr.-7
Jake Overman-7
Jason Collier Jr.-7
Ryland Gandy-6
Jordan Bass-5
Gavin Bartholomew-5
Daniel Carter-5
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-4
Allen Bryant-3
Francis Brewu-3
David Ojiegbe-3
Derrick Davis Jr.-3
Keye Thompson-3
Tamarion Crumpley-2
Noah Biglow-2
Tyreek Robinson-1
Cameron Lindsey-1
Zach Zollers-1
Rasheem Biles-1
Braylan Lovelace-1
Thomas Aden-1
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-1
Nakhi Johnson-1
Kick/Punt Return
Desmond Reid-3
Kenny Johnson-2
Censere "C.J." Lee-2
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-15
LS Nico Crawford-7
Holder Cam Guess-7
Punter Caleb Junko-5
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-5
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced post game that redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor is out for the season. This gave redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. his first start at left tackle and one he'll likely hold the rest of 2024.
Sophomore linebacker, who missed the win vs. Cal back on Oct. 12 in Week 7, returned and made a pick-six on the first drive, plus led Pitt with 12 tackles (seven solo).
The Panthers gave time to a number of players with the large lead, 31-0 at halftime, allowing them to rotate some guys out. This includes redshirt freshman wide receiver in walk-on Benny Haselrig made his first collegiate appearance.
No. 18 Pitt will head out on the road to face No. 20 SMU at Gerald L. Ford Stadium in Dallas in Week 10 on Nov. 2 at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
