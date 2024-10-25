Pitt’s Defense Dominates in Win Over Syracuse
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 19 Pitt Panthers put on a dominant defensive performance, as they defeated rival Syracuse 41-13, at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers improve to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, with their start matching the best to a season since 1982, when Hall of Famer Dan Marino served as the quarterback.
This also improves their record to 10-2 over the Orange (5-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) since they joined the ACC and keeps them undefeated at home against them since 2003 against the Orange, 11 straight wins at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt went three-and-out on their first drive, giving Syracuse the ball back quickly early on. Senior quarterback Kyle McCord threw his fourth pass of the game right to Pitt sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles, who jumped the route and took it back 35 yards for a pick-six.
Panthers redshirt junior defensive back Javon McIntyre deflected a pass from McCord on the next drive that bounced around and right into the hands of sixth year linebacker Brandon George, which the referrees confirmed as an interception after review.
Pitt wouldn't get into the end zone on the drive, relying on redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to hit a 49-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0.
That field goal made it 13 straight for Sauls, setting a new school record for most consecutive field goals.
Panthers redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis forced another interception, getting in front of Orange redshirt junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II and taking it back 59 yards for the second-pick six, extending their lead to 17-0 in the first quarter.
Syracuse went on a long drive and looked to score some points, but McCord just missed Gadsden on a pass that went through his hands on fourth down, giving the ball back to Pitt.
Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and junior running back Desmond Reid moved down the field for the first success on offense. Holstein would complete the drive with a pass to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee, who got in the end zone for the 20-yard touchdown, making it a 24-0 advantage.
Neither team got much going over the next four drives, with four punts, and the Orange got the ball back with a chance to do something late.
That chance turned into another pick-six, as sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace caught a deflected pass from McCord and returned it 33 yards for the score.
Pitt made three pick-sixes in that first half, the first time and FBS team did that since USC against Rice in a 66-14 victory on Sept. 3, 2022. They were also the first team to do it in the first half since FIU did in a 52-6 win over FAU on Nov. 26, 2005.
Syracuse did get on the scoreboard to open the third quarter, but it took 18 plays and nine minutes, while also missing the two-point conversion.
McCord would throw his fifth interception, as Pitt sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass tipped his pass and senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. caught it at the end of the period.
The five interceptions matched the most for Pitt since they had five in a 34-10 win over UConn on Dec. 6, 2008.
Holstein would take that momentum and throw a pass over the middle to find redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. for the score, extending the lead to 38-6.
Pitt would lose Holstein on the next drive, as he departed the game with an injury, forcing redshirt junior Nate Yarnell to start in his place.
Sauls would drill another field goal, this one from 57-yards. just one off of his school record of 58 yards vs. Cal.
Syracuse would score their second touchdown of the game, a two-yard rush from redshirt junior tight end Dan Villari, doing little against the large Pitt lead.
Pitt will face off against their first ranked opponent next weekend as they take on ACC newcomer, No. 22 SMU in Dallas on Nov. 2.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt QB Leaves Game With Injury
- Pitt LBs Pull Off Three Pick-Sixes
- Pitt Kicker Ben Sauls Sets School Record
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Starting OL Out vs. Syracuse
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt