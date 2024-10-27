Pitt vs. SMU Kickoff, TV Channel Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 19 Pitt Panthers found out their kickoff time and television channel for their Week 10 matchup against the No. 22 SMU Mustangs on Nov. 2.
Pitt will face SMU at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, serving as their first matchup against the ACC newcomer, joining from the American Athletic Conference.
This is the first game the Panthers will play on the ACC Network this season and their first night game on a Saturday, playing the Syracuse game on Oct. 24, a Thursday night, at 7:30 p.m.
Pitt played at noon three times, vs. Kent State in Week 1, Cincinnati in Week 2 and North Carolina in Week 5, and at 3:30 p.m. three times, West Virginia in Week 3, Youngstown State in Week 4 and Cal in Week 7.
They also previously played on ESPN three times against Cal and Syracuse, on ESPN2 vs. Cincinnati, WVU and UNC, Kent State on ESPNU and YSU on ACCNX/ESPN+.
SMU is having a great season so far, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC and have won their past five games. Their only loss came to BYU at home, 18-15, who is now No. 11 and undefeated.
They just survived their first ACC loss, defeating Duke in overtime, 28-27 on the road in Week 9.
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings had a poor game, throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball twice as the Mustangs had six turnovers in the game. They would block a last second field goal from the Blue Devils and stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory.
SMU and Pitt have faced each other a few times near the halfway point of the 20th century, but less so recently. Then ranked No. 1 Pitt dominated SMU, 34-7, at Pitt Stadium in 1938, the final season of legendary head coach Jock Sutherland's career.
The Panthers battled the Mustangs twice at Pitt Stadium under new head coach Charley Bowser in closer battles. They tied 7-7 in 1940 and then won 20-7 in Bowser’s final season as head coach.
The biggest game between both programs came on Jan. 1, 1983, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 6 Pitt and No. 4 SMU fought a great defensive battle throughout the game and neither team did much offensively. Pitt took the lead on an Eric Schubert 43-yard field goal in the third quarter, but SMU would win the game 7-3, thanks to a Lance McIlhenny nine-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs dominated the Panthers in their most recent matchup in the 2012 BBVA Compass Bowl in Birmingham, Ala. In Paul Chryst’s first Bowl Game, SMU stopped Pitt offensively and easily won 28-6.
Pitt is 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior. They are also 3-0 and coming off a 41-13 blowout of Syracuse at home, which saw them making five interceptions and return three for touchdowns.
