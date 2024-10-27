Pitt Rises Up AP, Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthters rose up the both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after they have stayed undefeated heading into Week 10.
Pitt moved up three spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 17 from No. 20, with 495 points, a rise of 155 points from their Week 9 point total of 340. This is their fourth straight week in the Coaches Poll, starting at No. 24 in Week 7.
The Panthers also moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 18 with 570 points, taking over from No. 19 Ole Miss, who dropped one spot, despite defeating Oklahoma, 26-14 at home.
Miami stayed at No. 5 in the coaches poll, as they defeated rival Florida State at home, 36-14, to improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. Clemson moved up one spot to No. 8, even with the bye week, as they sit at 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. Virginia Tech, Duke and Louisville also received votes.
Clemson dropped two spots in the AP Poll to No. 11, while Miami moved up one spot to No. 5 and Louisville received votes.
SMU moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll to No. 20. They are having a great season so far, 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the ACC and have won their past five games. Their only loss came to BYU at home, 18-15, who is now No. 11 and undefeated.
They just survived their first ACC close call, defeating Duke in overtime, 28-27 on the road in Week 9.
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings had a poor game, throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball twice as the Mustangs had six turnovers in the game. They would block a last second field goal from the Blue Devils and stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory.
Pitt will travel to face SMU in Week 10 for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network at Gerald L. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Pitt is 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior. They are also 3-0 and coming off a 41-13 blowout of Syracuse at home, which saw them making five interceptions and return three for touchdowns.
