Pitt Reveals Uniforms vs. Duquesne
Pitt is set to kick off the 2025 season against the Duquesne Dukes in about 18 hours, and the Panthers have revealed what they will be wearing.
Pitt will wear a traditional golden helmet with a blue Cathedral stripe, blue jerseys with gold numbers and gold pants with a blue Cathedral stripe. It's one of the cleanest combinations in college football, as modeled by defensive end Jimmy Scott.
Pitt is scheduled to kick off against Duquesne at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, the first meeting since 1939, and the unofficial City Game will feature a battle of Pat Narduzzi vs. Jerry Schmitt - the first meeting between the long-time friends.
Pitt is looking to end a six-game losing streak, with the last loss coming against Toledo in the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and with a roster that's returned the majority of its major contributors, expectations are high.
Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid are back on the offensive side of the ball, with the potential to be one of the top duos in the ACC (and more), and Kyle Louis leads a defensive unit that has star power and depth across all three phases. The Panthers have a favorable schedule that misses out on matchups against both Clemson and SMU.
Duquesne is coming off an 8-3 (5-1 NEC) season, falling just short against Central Connecticut State in the regular season finale - missing out on postseason play. And the Dukes are now forced to replace a few key contributors, including quarterback Darius Perrantes. Still, Narduzzi expects a challenge from the cross-town rivals.
"Again, excited about this football game," Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly presser. "Jerry Schmitt, heck of a football coach. Obviously going on his 21st year. I think I've been here a long time. 21 seasons anywhere in the country is unbelievable. Duquesne is a good football team, well-coached. A lot of Pittsburgh guys. Those guys will come into Acrisure Stadium cranked up and play their best game of the year without a doubt. We expect that."
For those who will not be in attendance, Pitt and Duquesne will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The broadcast team features Clay Matvick as the play-by-play man, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on color commentary and Marilyn Panye as the sideline reporter. The legendary Bill Hillgrove will server as the play-by-play man on 93.7 the Fan & Panthers Radio Network, with former Pitt Panthers Pat Bostick (color) and Dorin Dickerson (sideline reporter) also on the call.
