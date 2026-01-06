Pitt's Kenny Johnson Likely Transferring to Big 12 Team

PITTSBURGH — Another Pitt Panthers transfer could be on the move soon.

On3's Pete Nakos has predicted former Pitt starting wide receiver Kenny Johnson to transfer to Texas Tech with "high" confidence.

"Viewed as one of the most productive wide receivers in the transfer portal, Kenny Johnson is currently visiting Texas Tech. He’s posted 94 catches for 1,232 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two seasons. Head coach Joey McGuire has made it clear to new transfer quarterback commit Brendan Sorsby that he will surround him with talent at the receiver position," Nakos wrote.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Dec. 29 that Johnson planned on entering the transfer portal.

How Johnson Would Fit at Texas Tech?

Texas Tech finished its 2025 season as the No. 4 team in the country with a record of 12-2 after a 23-0 loss to No. 5 Oregon in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. As Nakos referenced, the Red Raiders recently signed former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who was seen as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal by some.

Like Pitt, Texas Tech will be without its top two receivers next season. Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil are both out of eligibility and will not return in 2026. Douglas led the team with 54 catches for 846 yards and seven touchdowns, while Virgil posted 57 catches for 705 yards and six touchdowns.

Both Douglas and Virgil had similar production as Johnson in 2025. The rising senior tallied a career-high 48 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns while playing with two different quarterbacks in Eli Holstein and true freshman Mason Heintschel.

Johnson also brings value as a return man. Texas Tech's two punt returners, Tristian Gentry and Coy Eakin, averaged 7.6 yards and 13.4 yards per return, respectively, without scoring a touchdown. Johnson averaged 12.8 yards per punt return and scored a 66-yard touchdown against Syracuse.

Texas Tech seems to be set on kickoff returners, though. Micah Hudson had eight returns and averaged 19.3 yards, while J'Koby Williams had six returns and averaged 40.3 yards with a 99-yard touchdown. Johnson had five returns and averaged 31.8 yards without a touchdown in 2025 and was the second returner to Deuce Spann for most of the season.

If Johnson receives an offer from Texas Tech, it would likely come with a hefty paycheck. Nakos reported in July that the Red Raiders' 2025 roster cost "north of $28 million." That number will likely remain the same or rise, given Texas Tech's success in 2025.

