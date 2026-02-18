3-Star WPIAL OL Schedules Official Visit With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with 2027 Central Catholic offensive lineman Jon Sassic for Jun 18-20, he announced .

Sassic is now the sixth recruit to schedule an official visit with Pitt for this summer, and the first WPIAL recruit to do so.

Pitt has scheduled official visits with all four 2027 commits — Tyler Reid, Kevin Verpaele, Jacob Thomas and Colin Urrea — making Sassic the second uncommitted player to schedule an vist. The first was Buford, Ga. offensive lineman Noah Nixon.

Sassic is listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and is only rated as a three-star by Rivals. The Rivals Industry Rankings has him as the No. 27 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 74 offensive lineman in the class and the No. 823 player overall.

According to Rivals, Sassic has taken four unofficial visits to Pitt, three to Penn State and two to West Virginia.

Sassic was part of a Central Catholic offense that rushed for 2,711 yards at 6.0 yards per carry, 180.7 yards per game and 54 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps , as part of the Vikings' 13-2 season that saw them reach the PIAA 6A championship game.

Pitt Summer Visits

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

May 28-30

RB Tyler Reid , St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit QB Kevin Verpaele , Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit WR Jabob Thomas , Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit OL Noah Nixon , Buford (Buford, Ga.)

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea , Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

Jan 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Pitt Schedules Third OL, First WPIAL Official Visit

Pitt continues to target offensive linemen in the Class of 2027, after the rough 2025 season that saw true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel pressured 150 times , sacked 34 times — which was the seventh-most in the country — and allowed 80 tackles for loss .

Pitt attempted to fill some holes through the transfer portal after the departures of Jeff Persi and Lyndon Cooper and signed Penn tackle Netinho Olivieri and Akron guard Keylan Davis .

The Panthers also added Mike van der Oord, Nick Howard and John Curran as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers

Kemon Spell — McKeesport, RB (Georgia Commit)

Khalil Taylor — Pine-Richland, ATH

Gabriel Jenkins — Imani Christian Academy, ATH

James Halter — Central Catholic, OL (Notre Dame Commit)

Javien Robinson — McKeesport, WR/SS

Carter Bonner — Penn Hills, CB

Jimmy Kalis — Central Catholic, OT

Armand Hill — West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)

Zachary Gleason Jr. —Central Catholic, DB/ATH

Roman Thompson — Central Catholic, LB

Jon Sassic — Central Catholic, OL

Sa'Nir Brooks — Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH — Now Saint Frances Academy (Syracuse Commit)

Larry Moon III — Aliquippa, DB — Now IMG Academy

Jance Henry — Central Valley, RB — Now Hoban Academy

WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers

Brandon Murphy — Clairton, ATH/DB

James "BooBoo" Armsrong — Hopewell, QB

DaeJour Pickney — Westinghouse, DE

Jaden Jones — Avonworth, WR/ATH

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt