3-Star WPIAL OL Schedules Official Visit With Pitt

The Pitt Panthers continue to schedule offensive linemen for official visits.
Mitchell Corcoran|
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with 2027 Central Catholic offensive lineman Jon Sassic for Jun 18-20, he announced.

Sassic is now the sixth recruit to schedule an official visit with Pitt for this summer, and the first WPIAL recruit to do so.

Pitt has scheduled official visits with all four 2027 commits — Tyler Reid, Kevin Verpaele, Jacob Thomas and Colin Urrea — making Sassic the second uncommitted player to schedule an vist. The first was Buford, Ga. offensive lineman Noah Nixon.

Sassic is listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and is only rated as a three-star by Rivals. The Rivals Industry Rankings has him as the No. 27 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 74 offensive lineman in the class and the No. 823 player overall.

According to Rivals, Sassic has taken four unofficial visits to Pitt, three to Penn State and two to West Virginia.

Sassic was part of a Central Catholic offense that rushed for 2,711 yards at 6.0 yards per carry, 180.7 yards per game and 54 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps, as part of the Vikings' 13-2 season that saw them reach the PIAA 6A championship game.

Pitt Summer Visits

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

May 28-30

  • RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
  • QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
  • WR Jabob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
  • OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)

June 11-13

  • OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

Jan 18-20

  • OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Pitt continues to target offensive linemen in the Class of 2027, after the rough 2025 season that saw true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel pressured 150 times, sacked 34 times — which was the seventh-most in the country — and allowed 80 tackles for loss.

Pitt attempted to fill some holes through the transfer portal after the departures of Jeff Persi and Lyndon Cooper and signed Penn tackle Netinho Olivieri and Akron guard Keylan Davis.

The Panthers also added Mike van der Oord, Nick Howard and John Curran as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers  

Kemon Spell — McKeesport, RB (Georgia Commit)  
Khalil Taylor — Pine-Richland, ATH  
Gabriel Jenkins — Imani Christian Academy, ATH  
James Halter — Central Catholic, OL (Notre Dame Commit)  
Javien Robinson — McKeesport, WR/SS  
Carter Bonner — Penn Hills, CB  
Jimmy Kalis — Central Catholic, OT
Armand Hill — West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)  
Zachary Gleason Jr. —Central Catholic, DB/ATH  
Roman Thompson — Central Catholic, LB
Jon Sassic — Central Catholic, OL
Sa'Nir Brooks — Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH — Now Saint Frances Academy (Syracuse Commit)  
Larry Moon III — Aliquippa, DB — Now IMG Academy   
Jance Henry — Central Valley, RB — Now Hoban Academy 

WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers  

Brandon Murphy — Clairton, ATH/DB  
James "BooBoo" Armsrong — Hopewell, QB  
DaeJour Pickney — Westinghouse, DE  
Jaden Jones — Avonworth, WR/ATH 

Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

