Pitt Starting Freshman QB vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are expected to start true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel against Boston College, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.
Heintschel appeared in just one game this season against Duquesne, and he completed three passes on four attempts for 36 yards. Heintschel was a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class.
Heintschel replaces redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, who has struggled the past two games against West Virginia and Louisville. He has completed 57% of his passes for 531 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the two losses.
On the season, Holstein has 1,050 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and has completed 63% of his passes in four games. Holstein also has 32 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Yesterday, Pat Narduzzi said he was impressed with how Holstein bounced back in practice this week, and he even named Holstein as the starter against Boston College in a press conference and said after last week's loss that there wouldn't be a quarterback change.
"He's had a good week of practice," Narduzzi said. "I've been impressed, just the way he's bounced back from last Saturday. I feel good. I think sometimes when you get pulled, that maybe things change a little bit. Maybe it was a good thing."
Narduzzi also said that Holstein was going to have a "regular ol' leash" against the Eagles, but said he has confidence in Heintschel and Western Carolina transfer Cole Gonzales to step in if needed.
Gonzales replaced Holstein after he threw his second interception of the game against Louisville. Narduzzi said after the loss that the decision was to try and "spark" the offense. Gonzales was 3-for-6 passing with 31 yards and an interception.
Heintschel is coming off an impressive senior year at Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. He completed nearly 70% of his passes for 2,444 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also ran for 770 yards for six scores. Heintschel also helped lead Clay to the 2024 NLL Cardinal Division championship in his final season.
Clay finished 8-3 that season and advanced to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division II, Region 6 playoffs.
Heintschel threw for 7,322 yards and 79 touchdowns across his entire high school career.
Heintschel committed to Pitt in March 2024 and signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4. He was an early enrollee and joined the university in January.
The connection between Holstein and offensive coordinator Kade Bell has looked off, especially against Power Four opponents dating back to last season. The Panthers will hope that there's more cohesion with Heintschel running the offense.
Bell was the first Power Four coach to recruit and offer Heintschel out of high school, and Bell called him a "steal" on National Signing Day last year.
