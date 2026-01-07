Slippery Rock Transfer DB Names Pitt in Top Three Schools

PITTSBURGH — Slippery Rock transfer defensive back Kanye Thompson has listed the Pitt Panthers in his top three schools, William Patterson of Fox Sports Knoxville reported on X.

Thompson's other top schools include Ohio State and Tennessee.

Thompson, a McKeesport native, received an offer from Pitt early in the recruitment process. Thompson announced that he entered the transfer portal on Nov. 18 and then announced that he received an offer from Pitt nine hours later.

Thompson is a redshirt junior and will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Thompson at Slippery Rock

Thompson has received a lot of attention in the transfer portal thanks to a breakout 2025 season.

The 6-foot, 168-pound defensive back made 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 10 games.

Thompson redshirted his first year and did not appear in a game as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He didn't see his first game action until he was a redshirt sophomore in 2024, when he recorded 25 tackles, one for a loss and three pass breakups in 14 games.

Thompson has also emerged as a talented returner, using his 10.13-second 100-meter dash speed that made him an eight-time All-Region selection, a six-time PSAC champion and an All-American. Thompson averaged 18.0 yards per kickoff return and 10.6 yards per punt return over the last two seasons.

Thompson joined Slippery Rock as a zero-star recruit on 247Sports and is now a three-star in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings and is the No. 77 cornerback in the portal.

Pitt Transfer Portal Recruiting

Pitt has targeted another corner in the portal in Maryland transfer La'khi Roland. Roland, a true sophomore, started six games for the Terrapins this past season and posted 21 tackles and three interceptions.

Pitt also returned true freshman Shawn Lee Jr. for the 2026 season. Lee originally entered the transfer portal but announced his return to Pitt after three days, following the portal's opening.

Lee was the top corner on this defense statistically in 2025. He allowed an average of 1.1 receptions and 5.5 yards per game and allowed the lowest number of catches of any Pitt defender to play 200 snaps in coverage. Lee and fellow true freshman Josh Guerrier were also the only Pitt defenders to allow less than a 50% catch rate against opposing receivers on the Panthers defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

