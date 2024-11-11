Pitt vs. Louisville Kickoff, TV Channel Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers discovered their kickoff time and television channel when they face off against the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals in their Week 13 matchup.
The Panthers will battle the Cardinals at either 3:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. on ESPN2, with the ACC making a precise time designation following the Week 12 games. This is the fourth mid-afternoon kickoff for Pitt, doing so in their home wins vs. West Virginia in Week 3, Youngstown State in Week 4 and Cal in Week 7.
This also serves as the fourth time that Pitt has played on ESPN2, along with their road wins vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 and North Carolina in Week 6, plus WVU.
Pitt, who is 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, has lost their past two games, a 48-25 blowout on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU on Nov. 2 in Week 10 and then a mistake-filled 24-19 defeat to Virginia at home on Nov. 9 in Week 11.
The Panthers dropped two consecutive weeks in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll to out of the top 25. They did come in at No. 18 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings on Nov. 5, but this recent loss means they have little chance of making the expanded 12-team field.
Louisville had a bye last weekend, but upset then ranked No. 11 Clemson, 33-21 on the road in Week 10 for their first ranked win of the year. They also defeated Boston College on the road, 31-27, in Week 9, winning their past two games.
They are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, with losses then ranked No. 16 Notre Dame on the road in Week 5, 31-24, SMU at home in Week 6, 34-27, and then ranked No. 6 Miami at home in Week 8, 52-45.
Louisville also has non-conference wins against Austin Peay in Week 1 and Jacksonville Sate in Week 2 at home, and ACC wins vs. Georgia Tech at home in Week 4, 31-19, and against Virginia on the road in Week 7, 24-20.
This will mark the third straight season these two teams have faced off against each other and the fourth out of the past five.
Pitt won last year's matchup, upsetting then ranked No. 14 Louisiville at home on Oct. 14, 2023 with a 38-21 victory. Pitt held Louisville scoreless in the second half and cornerback M.J. Devonshire changed momentum with a pick-six.
The Cardinals won 24-10 at home in 2022, taking advantage of a poor offensive performance from the Panthers, which saw quarterback Kedon Slovis throw two interceptions.
Pitt won the two previous matchups in the ACC, a 45-34 win in 2015 and a 23-20 win over then ranked No. 24 Louisville in 2020, both at home.
The Panthers hold an 11-9 all-time series lead, with four straight wins in 1976, 1980, 1982 and 1983. The Cardinals won seven straight matchups vs. the Panthers in 1990, 1992-94 and the first three seasons in the Big East, 2005-07.
Pitt would win four straight vs. Louisville from 2008-11 before Louisville won the final Big East matchup on the road in 2012.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Preview: Pitt Looks to Continue Hot Start
- Pitt Men's Soccer Falls to Virginia in ACC Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Duke
- Pitt Drops Out of AP, Coaches Polls
- Pitt Seniors Stress Positivity After Loss
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt