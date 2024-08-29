Pitt Names Western Carolina Transfer Starting RB
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced a starting running back for the season opener vs. Kent State in Western Carolina transfer/junior Desmond Reid.
Reid beats out senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr., who played in all 12 games last season and started six games, rushing for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns on 118 carries. Both running backs are listed on the depth chart as starters with an "OR" next to each other.
"He's explosive, he makes plays, he's a great pass protector, he's just been really consistent and he's stayed healthy," Narduzzi said on his decision to start Reid over Hammond at running back.
Redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. will also get a chance to prove his worth at running back, with Narduzzi describing him as a "War Daddy."
Narduzzi hired Western Carolina offensive coordinator Kade Bell, bringing him to Pitt to install his up-tempo and fast paced spread offense, a contrast from the pro style that prior offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. used the past two seasons, which led to the worst offense in the ACC in 2023.
Bell wanted to bring some of his players to Pitt, which includes Reid and junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee from Western Carolina, plus redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who comes from San Diego State, but played for Bell at Western Carolina 2021-22 and at Division II Tusculum in the spring 2021 season.
Reid excelled with Bell at Western Carolina in the FCS the past two seasons, with 250 carries for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns and 42 catches for 495 yards and on touchdown in 18 games.
He rushed 119 times for 826 yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as true freshman in 2022. He increased his production this past season as a sophomore, with 131 carries for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 283 yards in just eight games.
Reid's best games last season came when he rushed 18 times for 167 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over The Citadel and then posting a career-high 211 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Chatanooga the following week.
Pitt will hope that Reid's speed and quickness will create a great rushing attack that will see more points scored than the worst rushing offense in the ACC last season.
