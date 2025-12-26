Pitt Defensive Coordinator Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers long-time defensive coordinator Randy Bates will retire following the Military Bowl against East Carolina, the program announced.

Bates coached eight seasons with Pitt and was named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year in just his third season with the team.

Bates, a former Naval lieutenant, concludes a 43-year coaching career where he has won several conference championships, coached and developed All-American players and has seen his pupils have success in the NFL.

“Finally, I want to thank the University of Pittsburgh, my fellow coaches and every player who wore the Pitt Script on his helmet," Bates said in a statement. "I am especially grateful for Coach Pat Narduzzi for his trust, leadership and friendship. He gave me the professional opportunity of a lifetime, and working at Pitt has been one of the great privileges of my career.

“Pitt is special because of its people, and I will forever be proud of what we accomplished together.”

Bates' Pitt Legacy

Bates has helped turn Pitt's defense into one of the top and consistent units in the country during his tenure.

The Panthers have had a top 20 rushing defense in the nation in six of the last seven seasons, with four of those seasons finishing in the top 10 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC.

Those same swarming defenses have forced 298.5 sacks, the most in the nation since 2019. Pitt's defense has also finished as a top-three sack defense nationally four times under Bates, including sharing the No. 1 spot with Clemson in 2020.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt's front seven has been the star in Bates' system. This season, linebacker Kyle Louis was named an All-American for the second year in a row and is a top 100 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Louis was also the first sophomore defensive player at Pitt to be named first-team All-American since Hugh Green in 1978.

Bates has also coached former first-round pick Calijah Kancey, who was an unanimous All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the year in 2022. Kancey was one of the nation's top interior defenders with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in his final season.

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) reacts after recording a sack against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In 2020, Bates coached a pair of consensus All-American defensive ends in Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver. They were the first Pitt defenders to be consensus All-Americans in the same season since 1977. Jones went on to be a third-round draft selection and Weaver was selected in the fourth round.

Bates also helped coach an aggressive, ball-hawking defense that has scored 19 pick-sixes since 2019, which is not only the most in the ACC, but in the entire country. Pitt's defense is also the No. 3 team in the country in forced interceptions during that time.

Bates' Coaching History

Before Bates arrived at Pitt, he was the linebackers coach at Northwestern for 12 seasons. Like with the Panthers, Bates coached and developed All-American players like linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Big Ten Network's Defensive Freshman of the Year, Paddy Fisher.

Bates coached the secondary and the linebackers and was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2000-05. In 2005, his defense forced 31 turnovers and allowed the lowest total points since 1994. Three of his defensive backs — Bobby Gray, Jerron Wishom and Tramon Williams — went on to play in the NFL.

In the late 1990s, Bates was the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Kent State for two seasons. There, he coached future NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison.

Sep 28, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (92) drops into pass coverage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. The Buccaneers won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

From 1992-97, Bates was the linebackers coach at New Hampshire, where the Wildcats won three conference titles. He also coached at Navy from 1989-91 as the linebackers and defensive backs coach. Bates was also the defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at St. Joseph's (Ind.) from 1984-88, a Miami (Ohio) graduate assistant while completing his master's degree in 1983 and began his coaching career at Muskingum as the offensive line coach in 1982.

