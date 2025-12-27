Former Steeler Rips Pat Narduzzi Following Pitt's Bowl Loss

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers suffered another demoralizing loss, but this time it was to a shorthanded East Carolina Pirates team in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

East Carolina jumped to a 17-14 lead in the second half and never relinquished the lead. Pitt still had a chance to win the game with 6:41 remaining in the game and with all three timeouts.

However, the Panthers passed on the opportunity to kick, roughly, a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 remaining, and instead went for it on fourth-and-1 and converted. But the drive stalled and the clock continued to bleed as the offense settled for a 21-yard kick with 1:23 remaining.

The decision to hold off the field goal team caused Pitt to unsuccessfully attempt an onside kick to effectively end the game.

Breiden Fehoko Sounds Off

The ending to this hectic bowl game caused former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to blast Pat Narduzzi for the questionable coaching decision.

"Pat Narduzzi is the dumbest coach in America," Fehoko wrote on X. "He could’ve kicked the FG to make it a one possession game with 3:05 seconds left. He ended up not scoring and kicking the field goal with 1:23 left. Idiot a-- coaching continues to fail kids."

Pat Narduzzi is the dumbest coach in America. He could’ve kicked the FG to make it a one possession game with 3:05 seconds left. He ended up not scoring and kicking the field goal with 1:23 left. Idiot ass coaching continues to fail kids. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) December 27, 2025

But the criticism didn't stop there.

Narduzzi's decision to kick the onside kick was also pretty questionable. Pitt still had all three timeouts with 1:23 remaining in the game and opted not to kick it deep. A kickoff would have had East Carolina around its own 25-yard line, and forcing a fifth punt of the game would likely have put the Panthers in favorable field position.

Instead, East Carolina recovered the onside attempt, booted it into the end zone after forcing Pitt to use all three timeouts, and the Panthers started on their own 20-yard line.

"Then he goes for the onside kick?!?" Fehoko also wrote on X.

Then he goes for the onside kick?!? — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) December 27, 2025

Fehoko finished his stream of criticism towards Narduzzi by calling for the 11-year head coach to step down.

"Look at this king from Pitt man," Fehoko wrote. "Jesus Christ. Pat Narduzzi please send in your resignation."

Look at this kid from Pitt man. Jesus Christ. Pat Narduzzi please send in your resignation. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) December 27, 2025

Fallout of the Loss

Pitt finished the season 8-5 and lost three of its final four games. The Panthers had the chance for a third nine-win season under Narduzzi and a chance to win a bowl game for the first time since 2022. Pitt had just three nine-win seasons from 1983-2020.

The loss now means that there's no nine-win season, the bowl game winning drought continues and Narduzzi is now 2-6 in bowl games as the head coach of Pitt.

