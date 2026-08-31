The Pitt Panthers are coming up quickly on the 2026 season and play their first game this upcoming weekend

Pitt released their first depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game against Miami (Ohio) at Acrsiure Stadium on Sept. 5.

Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed who he sees as the starters and the players who are behind them and will fight for a starting spot.

The depth chart shows faith in the best players from last season, but also where many of the transfer portal additions fit in.

Offense Two-Deep

Position Players Quarterback Mason Heintschel (Starter)

Holden Gerriner (Backup) Running Back Ja'Kyrian Turner (Starter)

La'Vell Wright (Backup)

Damon Ferguson (Third String) Wide Receiver (No. 1) Malik Knight OR

Tony Kinsler (Starters) Wide Receiver (No. 2) Censere Lee (Starter)

Tyreek Robinson (Backup) Wide Receiver (No. 3) Cataurus Hicks (Starter)

Bryce Yates (Backup)

Cam Sapp (Third String) Tight End Carson Kent (Starter)

Elijah Lagg (Backup) Left Tackle Netinho Olivieri (Starter)

Jiavanni Cooley (Backup) Left Guard Kendall Stanley (Starter)

Keylen Davis (Backup) Center Ryan Caretta (Starter)

Keith Gouveia (Backup) Right Guard BJ Williams (Starter)

Torian Chester (Backup) Right Tackle Ryan Baer (Starter)

Mason Lindsay

It's no surprise that sophomore Mason Heintschel is the Panthers' returning starter, and he is tasked with leading this team back to the ACC Championship.

What is surprising is that the only other listed quarterback on the depth chart is Texas State transfer Holden Geriner, with no third string named.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) warms up during the A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pitt has a full quarterback room with two true freshmen, Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey, who could make an early impact, especially if there are injuries to Heinstchel and/or Gerriner.

The Panthers still listed Heintschel as third on the depth chart last year as a true freshman, even last season when they had Eli Holstein as the starting quarterback, so who ends up as third string will be an interesting development.

In the wide receiver room, Censere Lee, Catarus "Blue" Hicks, Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight and Tony Kinsler all have the starting spots.

While Hicks got in some trouble off the field earlier in the offseason, he still has his starting spot for the opening game.

Oklahoma transfer Carson Kent won the starting tight end job for Pitt, despite just three catches in 1 games last season.

Netinho Oliveri, a transfer from Penn, earned the left tackle starting job.

While he may be new to Pitt and a higher level of football than the Ivy League, he'll be playing alongside Pitt offensive line veterans such as Ryan Carretta at center, BJ Williams at right guard and Ryan Baer at right tackle.

How the Defense Depth Chart Looks

Position Player Defensive End Isaiah Neal OR

Zach Crothers (Starters)

Josh Pittman (Third String) Defensive Tackle Sean FitzSimmons (Starter)

Jeremiah Warren (Backup)

Ty Yuhas (Third String) Defensive Tackle Nick James (Starter)

Eliyt Nairne (Backup)

Lincoln Hoke (Third String) Defensive End Jimmy Scott OR

Jaeden Moore (Starters)

Reston Lehman (Third String) Star Linebacker Braylan Lovelace (Starter)

DeMarco Ward (Backup)

Jayden Bonsu (Third String) Mike Linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin (Starter)

Davin Brewton (Backup)

Justin Thompson (Third String) Money Linebacker Alex Sanford (Starter)

Cameron Lindsey (Backup) Strong Safety Cruce Brookins (Starter)

Tony Forney (Backup) Free Safety Josh Guerrier (Starter)

Cole Woodson (Backup)

Allen Bryant (Third String) Cornerback (No. 1) Shawn Lee Jr. (Starter)

Rashaun Murray (Backup) Cornerback (No. 2) Raion Strader (Starter)

Shadarian Harrison (Backup)

Zion Ferguson (Third String)

Auburn transfer Raion Strader, a Penn Hills native, will be starting at cornerback alongside freshman All-American Shawn Lee Jr.

The starting linebacker group, now led by Braylan Lovelace, includes Purdue transfer Alex Sanford Jr. and junior Jeremiah Marcelin Jr., who sustained an injury last season.

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) reacts after registering a sack against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 17-15. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Memphis transfer DaMarco Ward is listed second behind Lovelace for depth at the star linebacker position.

Not all transfers seem to have made the cut to be in the rotation. DB Kanye Thompson, a transfer from nearby Division II school Slippery Rock, isn't listed on the depth chart at any defensive back position.

He could still feature on special teams, but it shows how tough it is for players to move up a Division and earn playing time.

Specialist Outlook for Panthers

Position Player Placekicker Antonio Chadha (Starter)

Sam Hunsaker (Backup) Punter Gabe Russo (Starter)

Kaemon Tijerina (Backup) Holder Kaemon Tijerina (Starter)

Angelo Renda (Backup) Long Snapper Justin Schmidt (Starter)

Alex Rudolph (Backup) Kickoff Returner Cam Sapp (Starter)

Tyreek Robinson (Backup) Punt Returner Cam Sapp (Starter)

Cataurus Hicks (Backup) Kickoffs Sam Hunsaker (Starter)

Antonio Chadha (Backup)

Taking a chance on a player from an FCS school is still worth it, though; Antonio Chadha from Western Illinois has won the placekicker battle over Northern Arizona transfer Sam Hunsaker.

Chadha has a lot to live up to, as freshman kicker Trey Butkowski was a reliable force and made some big kicks for Pitt last season before transferring to Michigan.

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91) against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunsaker will take kickoffs, with both kickers sharing duties, and another FCS transfer, Gabe Russo of Idaho State, won the punter battle.

Cam Sapp is the kickoff and punt returner, while Purdue transfer and Thomas Jefferson alum Justin Schmidt won the longsnapper battle over freshman walk-on Alex Rudolph.

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