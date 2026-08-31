Pitt Releases First 2026 Depth Chart
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The Pitt Panthers are coming up quickly on the 2026 season and play their first game this upcoming weekend
Pitt released their first depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game against Miami (Ohio) at Acrsiure Stadium on Sept. 5.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed who he sees as the starters and the players who are behind them and will fight for a starting spot.
The depth chart shows faith in the best players from last season, but also where many of the transfer portal additions fit in.
Offense Two-Deep
Position
Players
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel (Starter)
Running Back
Ja'Kyrian Turner (Starter)
Wide Receiver (No. 1)
Malik Knight OR
Wide Receiver (No. 2)
Censere Lee (Starter)
Wide Receiver (No. 3)
Cataurus Hicks (Starter)
Tight End
Carson Kent (Starter)
Left Tackle
Netinho Olivieri (Starter)
Left Guard
Kendall Stanley (Starter)
Center
Ryan Caretta (Starter)
Right Guard
BJ Williams (Starter)
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer (Starter)
It's no surprise that sophomore Mason Heintschel is the Panthers' returning starter, and he is tasked with leading this team back to the ACC Championship.
What is surprising is that the only other listed quarterback on the depth chart is Texas State transfer Holden Geriner, with no third string named.
Pitt has a full quarterback room with two true freshmen, Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey, who could make an early impact, especially if there are injuries to Heinstchel and/or Gerriner.
The Panthers still listed Heintschel as third on the depth chart last year as a true freshman, even last season when they had Eli Holstein as the starting quarterback, so who ends up as third string will be an interesting development.
In the wide receiver room, Censere Lee, Catarus "Blue" Hicks, Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight and Tony Kinsler all have the starting spots.
While Hicks got in some trouble off the field earlier in the offseason, he still has his starting spot for the opening game.
Oklahoma transfer Carson Kent won the starting tight end job for Pitt, despite just three catches in 1 games last season.
Netinho Oliveri, a transfer from Penn, earned the left tackle starting job.
While he may be new to Pitt and a higher level of football than the Ivy League, he'll be playing alongside Pitt offensive line veterans such as Ryan Carretta at center, BJ Williams at right guard and Ryan Baer at right tackle.
How the Defense Depth Chart Looks
Position
Player
Defensive End
Isaiah Neal OR
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons (Starter)
Defensive Tackle
Nick James (Starter)
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott OR
Star Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace (Starter)
Mike Linebacker
Jeremiah Marcelin (Starter)
Money Linebacker
Alex Sanford (Starter)
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins (Starter)
Free Safety
Josh Guerrier (Starter)
Cornerback (No. 1)
Shawn Lee Jr. (Starter)
Cornerback (No. 2)
Raion Strader (Starter)
Auburn transfer Raion Strader, a Penn Hills native, will be starting at cornerback alongside freshman All-American Shawn Lee Jr.
The starting linebacker group, now led by Braylan Lovelace, includes Purdue transfer Alex Sanford Jr. and junior Jeremiah Marcelin Jr., who sustained an injury last season.
Memphis transfer DaMarco Ward is listed second behind Lovelace for depth at the star linebacker position.
Not all transfers seem to have made the cut to be in the rotation. DB Kanye Thompson, a transfer from nearby Division II school Slippery Rock, isn't listed on the depth chart at any defensive back position.
He could still feature on special teams, but it shows how tough it is for players to move up a Division and earn playing time.
Specialist Outlook for Panthers
Position
Player
Placekicker
Antonio Chadha (Starter)
Punter
Gabe Russo (Starter)
Holder
Kaemon Tijerina (Starter)
Long Snapper
Justin Schmidt (Starter)
Kickoff Returner
Cam Sapp (Starter)
Punt Returner
Cam Sapp (Starter)
Kickoffs
Sam Hunsaker (Starter)
Taking a chance on a player from an FCS school is still worth it, though; Antonio Chadha from Western Illinois has won the placekicker battle over Northern Arizona transfer Sam Hunsaker.
Chadha has a lot to live up to, as freshman kicker Trey Butkowski was a reliable force and made some big kicks for Pitt last season before transferring to Michigan.
Hunsaker will take kickoffs, with both kickers sharing duties, and another FCS transfer, Gabe Russo of Idaho State, won the punter battle.
Cam Sapp is the kickoff and punt returner, while Purdue transfer and Thomas Jefferson alum Justin Schmidt won the longsnapper battle over freshman walk-on Alex Rudolph.
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Owen Lenson is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in political science. He has a passion for making stories out of journalism and reporting.