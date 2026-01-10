UAB Transfer TE Commits to Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have added a second tight end to their 2026 transfer portal class. This one is from former UAB tight end Elijah Lagg, which he announced on X.

"Sometimes you just know. When I arrived at Pittsburgh and met the coaches, it didn’t take long to realize I. AM. A. PANTHER. Hail 2 Pitt! LET’s Go!" Lagg wrote.

According to Pittsburgh Sports Now's Nathan Bresinger, Lagg visited Pitt on Jan. 8.

Lagg stands at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, and is entering his senior year after one season at UAB and two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi.

At UAB, Lagg posted a career-best 20 catches for 164 yards in 12 games in six starts.

At Co-Lin, Lagg played in 14 games across two seasons and recorded seven catches for 85 yards.

According to Breisinger's report, Lagg is looking into adding another year of eligibility due to his time spent at the JUCO level.

Pitt Adds Two Portal TEs

Pitt has now added two tight ends since the hiring of new position coach Brent Davis. The first tight end Pitt signed out of the transfer portal was Carson Kent from Oklahoma on Jan. 9.

Kent started his career at Kennesaw State, where he played in 20 games and totaled 32 catches for 382 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons. Kent spent the 2025 season with the Sooners, where he tallied just three catches for 26 yards.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Carson Kent (86) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitt's Future TE Room

Pitt lost all three starting tight ends on its two-deep depth chart since the season ended. Justin Holmes and Jake Overman are both out of eligibility and Malachi Thomas has transferred to LSU.

This left true freshman Max Hunt and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal as the only two scholarship tight ends heading into the offseason. Pitt also still has walk-ons Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz and Truitt Brown.

Although Lagg and Kent may not have the numbers Holmes, Overman and Thomas have posted over their careers, the two transfers will have an opportunity to receive more playing time and develop at Pitt.

Pitt Transfer Portal Commits

The following transfer portal recruits have reportedly committed with Pitt or have announced their commitment to Pitt:

