Pitt Starting OL Out vs. Syracuse

Pitt Panthers have an offensive line starter out vs. Syracuse Orange.

Sep 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Branson Taylor (78) blocks against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will not have one of their starting offensive linemen when they face off against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium.

Panthers redshirt senior Branson Taylor didn't appear for warmups for the matchup vs. the Orange. He suffered an injury early on in the close, 17-15 win over Cal on Oct. 12 in Week 7 at home and missed the rest of the game.

Redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr., his backup at left tackle, will start for Pitt against Syracuse. He came in for Taylor during the Cal game and played the rest of the snaps at that position.

Taylor started all six games this season and 11 games last season. He started the first three games of the 2023 season at right tackle and started eight of the next nine games at left tackle, following a season-ending injury to Matt Goncavles. Goncalves departed for the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts took him in the Third Round in the 2024 Draft. 

He also played in all 13 games in 2022, starting four at left tackle when Carter Warren went down with an injury that kept him out most of the season. 

Sixth year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby, who also went off early with an injury vs. the Golden Bears, did dress for this game and will start at left guard. Fellow sixht year Jason Collier Jr. had to fill-in for Jacoby and he'll stay at backup for this game.

Jacoby missed all of the 2023 season with an injury he sustained in fall camp in August, and injuries continued to hurt him this season, as he also missed the Cincinnati game in Week 2 and the Youngstown State matchup in Week 4. 

Sophomore Rasheem Biles, who missed the Cal matchup, returned from injury and is starting at Money Linebacker for Pitt against Syracuse.

Pitt will have all their normal starters and backups available for this matchup, except for redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony Johnson, who hasn't played since the season opener vs. Kent State on Aug. 31, and redshirt freshman defensive end Maverick Gracio, who misses his straight matchup.

Dominic Campbell
