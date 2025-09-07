Pitt Defense Wins Run Game in Impressive Fashion
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers defense had an impressive outing in the 45-17 win over Central Michigan in Week 2.
The Chippewas were coming off a 16-14 win over San Jose State in Week 1, where they ran the ball 51 times for 236 yards and a touchdown. They were expected to lean on the run game again this week, but were unsuccessful in doing so against the Panthers.
Pitt held Central Michigan to 40 yards on 41 carries and one touchdown. At halftime, the Chippewas had just seven yards on the ground.
"We were just locked in on our keys," Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles said after the game. "We knew they were going to run the ball a lot when they had bigger sets. We knew we had to get downhill a lot, that's really what we did."
Biles led the Panthers with 11 tackles. He also accounted for 1.5 of Pitt's 11 total tackles for loss. Zach Crothers and Isaiah Neal lead the team with two tackles for loss as the Panthers had 10 players record at least 0.5 tackles for loss.
"We were aggressive up front," Pat Narduzzi said. "Whether it's blitzing or playing base and those havocs off the edges. Crothers was outstanding today. But it's not just built around one guy."
Crothers said the three keys to stopping the run were getting off the ball quickly, recognizing Central Michigan's formation and identifying how many tight ends are on the field and reading keys while playing aggressively.
It all worked.
Central Michigan's longest run last week was a 29-yard touchdown by Trey Cornist. The longest run against Pitt was a 14-yard rush by quarterback Angel Flores. Outside of that run, Central Michigan's next longest rush wasn't even enough to move the sticks.
The Chippewas rushing leaders from a week ago, Cornist and Nahree Biggins, combined for 201 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown against San Jose State. On Saturday, they had just 31 yards on 18 carries.
"I think it just shows who we have on defense," Crothers said. "We're all physical, we know we can stop the run, everyone is just doing their job."
Next week is Pitt's first real test of the season. The Backyard Brawl.
The Panthers will head to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers and a rushing game led by Jahiem White. White had 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns in West Virginia's Week 1 game against Robert Morris. Starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol also had 13 carries for 56 yards and one score. Altogether, the Mountaineer rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns.
After beating West Virginia at home and holding the Mountaineers to 188 yards on the ground last year, Pitt believes it can do it again after stifling Central Michigan's run game.
"I think it was a good challenge because it gets us ready for West Virginia," Crothers said. "They're probably going to come out with the same mentality. They're a great team. They're going to come try and run it down our throat, and we've got to stop it again."
