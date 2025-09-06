Pitt Starting CB Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH - Pitt entered its Week 2 matchup against Central Michigan missing one half of its starting cornerback duo, and now both are out of the game.
Tamon Lynum - a 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback from Orlando, Fla. - exited the game against Central Michigan early in the second quarter and went to the medical tent. He left the tent with an apparent limp and went straight to the exercise bike.
Lynum led the Panthers with three tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit.
Shadarian Harrison slid into the starting lineup across from Lynum with usual starter Rashad Battle not dressing for the non-conference matchup, and Shawn Lee Jr. entered the game for Lynum. Rashan Murray also figures to receive more snaps.
Lynum arrived in Pittsburgh last offseason after starting his college career at Nebraska and served as the No. 3 corner behind Ryland Gandy and Battle.
Lynum played in 24 games during his time at Nebraska, racking up 14 tackles (11 solo), a tackle for loss and a sack.
In 13 games last season, he recorded 36 tackles (22 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and six pass breakups.
It's a precarious situation for the Panthers to be without both starting cornerbacks, but with West Virginia and the start of ACC play on the horizon, it's better to miss time now - and get the younger cornerbacks more work. Harrison was the Ed Conway Award winner in the spring, signifying his place as the most improved defensive player of the spring.
Lynum remained on the sideline without his helmet, after spending time sitting beside Battle on the bench, as the Pitt defense returned to the field. It remains unclear if he will return to the game, but it appears that his day could be done.
The duo of Harrison and Lee (a duo of the future of the Panthers defense) will get an extended look against the Chippewas. Murray and maybe Nigel Maynard could also receive some looks against a first-team offense.
