Local Pitt Walk-On TE Scores First Career Touchdown
PITTSBURGH - Eli Holstein didn't throw many touchdown passes to tight ends last season, but that's certainly changing this season.
Holstein connected with Malachi Thomas for a touchdown in the season opener against Duquesne, and he's followed that up with a touchdown toss to Justin Holmes (his first as a Pitt Panther) and then to walk-on Josh Altsman (his first collegiate touchdown) in the first half against Central Michigan.
Altsman - a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end from Central Catholic in Pittsburgh - is in his fourth season with the Panthers and hadn't played in a game since the season opener against Wofford in 2023.
He played in the second half against Duquesne, hauling in his first career reception (13 yards), and he followed it up with his first career touchdown against Central Michigan.
Altsman lined up as the H-back, released into the flat and hauled in an easy 2-yard touchdown.
Altsman was a standout at Central Catholic, earning first-team All-Class honor in the 6A classification as a senior. He also helped the Vikings win the Class-6A WPIAL title.
He chose to walk on at Pitt over offers from Brown, Cornell, Duquesne, Fordham, Robert Morris and St. Francis.
While Altsman has never been a major player for the Panthers, serving primarily as a target in practice and an emotional presence in the tight ends room (with tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski calling him a "dog" last spring). It's a big moment for the Altsman family to see his first career touchdown after a lot of behind-the-scenes work.
"Josh Altsman, golly, a local kid, he will throw his body on the line every single day," Bronowski said last April. "He wakes up and eats glass every single morning, and it makes him fun to coach."
Altsman's brother, Matt, also played at Pitt. He was a walk-on offensive lineman from 2020-24.
As Pitt is without Jake Overman against Central Michigan, Altsman could be in line for an additional opportunity in the second half. He's joined by Thomas and Holmes, both of whom have earned praise from the coaching staff over the offseason. Max Hunt, a true freshman from Plant, Fla., could also receive some snaps if the game allows for it.
Pitt leads 24-10 at the half against Central Michigan, led by three touchdown passes from Eli Holstein.
