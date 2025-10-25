Pitt LB Kyle Louis Ruled Out vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will be without Kyle Louis for today's game against the NC State Wolfpack.
Louis and Pitt's other starting star outside linebacker, Rasheem Biles, have both been ruled out before kickoff. Biles was listed as out on the ACC Availability Report, and Louis was listed as a game-time decision.
When Louis' Injury Occurred
Louis was injured in the first quarter of last week's game against Syracuse. He entered the locker room and did not return to the game. Nick Lapi and Cameron Lindsey filled in for Biles and Louis and led the defense in tackles in the win.
Lapi was also listed as out against the Wolfpack. Braylan Lovelace, Lindsey and former walk-on Abe Ibrahim were announced as the starting linebackers. The only other active linebacker on the Panthers' two-deep depth chart is true freshman Emmanuel Taylor.
Louis' Accomplishments
Louis has the third-most tackles on Pitt's defense this season, behind only Lovelace and Biles. He has 42 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and is tied for first in the ACC in fumble recoveries with two.
Louis is coming off an impressive redshirt sophomore season, where he was named a second-team All-American by Sporting News, the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Phil Steele and The Athletic, and was named an All-ACC player by the conference and the AP.
In the preseason, Louis was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, the2025 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team, the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and theESPN preseason All-America team.
The Lombardi Award, which "recognizes the lineman or linebacker who demonstrates excellence in performance, leadership, character, and resilience - qualities synonymous with Vince Lombardi's legacy," named Louis to its midseason watch list last week.
Louis has also earned several honors from Pro Football Focus. He was named to the national and ACC Team of the Week after his game against Boston College and was named to the ACC team the week before against Louisville. He was named ACC Player of the Week at linebacker in Week 1 against Duquesne.
Louis earned three PFF weekly honors and two ACC Linebacker of the Week recognitions last season.
