Veteran Pitt RB May Not Be Ready for Fall Camp
After the Blue-Gold Game at Acrisure Stadium, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi discussed the heavily depleted running backs group that competed on Saturday. Among that conversation, Narduzzi explained that injured veteran running back Derrick Davis Jr., who sat out all of spring camp, may not compete in fall camp either.
“(Derrick Davis Jr. is) recovering," Narduzzi said. "He had a pretty significant knee injury, so he's going to be a while...He didn't take any snaps this spring. It's going to be a while. I don't think he'll be ready for August camp.”
Coming out of Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway High School in the 2021 recruiting class, then-safety/running back Davis Jr. was ranked No. 98 overall nationally, regardless of position.
Through a bustling recruitment that included more than two-dozen offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and others. In the end, he chose the Tigers of Baton Rouge.
After spending two seasons with LSU, seeing action in 17 games as a defensive back during the 2021 season, and running back through 2022, Davis Jr. returned home to Pennsylvania where he transferred to the Pitt Panthers.
Appearing in eight games in 2023, Davis Jr. returned as a senior in 2024, playing in 12 games with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, after suffering a serious injury, he could be sidelined throughout the entire off-season.
