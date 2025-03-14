Pitt RB Missing Spring Practices with Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers won't have one of their veteran running backs during spring practices, as they still deal with injury.
Panthers redshirt senior running back Derrick Davis Jr. will miss all of the spring practices, head coach Pat Narduzzi announced.
“No, right now he’s out," Narduzzi said. "I’m hoping he’s back for [fall] camp, to be honest with you. He had a pretty serious up there in Boston and since September, we’ve had 19 offseason surgeries. That’s more than maybe two, three years combined, I don’t know. We lost some guys that way that don’t participate this spring. He will not participate this spring.”
Davis played in all 12 regular season games in the 2024 season, with two starts in the 73-17 blowout home win over FCS program Youngstown State in Week 4 and the 34-23 road loss to Boston College in the regular season finale in Week 14.
He rushed 27 times for 70 yards, 2.6 yards per carry, as well as three catches for 15 yards. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the comeback home win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, a one-yard rush, and also scored a touchdown in the season opener blowout home win, 55-24 over Kent State.
Davis suffered a serious injury in that loss to Boston College, as he was starting in place of the injured Desmond Reid.
This injury will keep him out through the spring and potentially through to next season.
Davis hails from nearby Monroeville, as he starred at Gateway High School. He finished his high school career with 3,898 rushing yards on 493 carries (7.9 yards per carry), while also compiling 1,448 receiving yards on 109 catches (13.3 yards per reception), and having 77 touchdowns.
His play helped Gateway win two WPIAL Class 5A Championships and to one PIAA Class 5A Championship final.
He also starred at safety and was one of the top recruits in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports and ESPN ranking him in the top 100, with the latter ranking him the top safety prospect.
Davis committed to LSU and would spend two seasons there, playing 17 games. He played 12 games as a freshman, but would transition to running back late in his sophomore season, as LSU needed players at the spot, finishing with 11 rushes, 57 yarda and a touchdown in two games.
Pitt has three scholarship running backs health during spring season in Reid, redshirt freshman Juelz Goff and freshman Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner. They also have walk-ons in redshirt sophomore Caleb Williams and senior Justin Cook, who transferred in from Division II program East Stroudsburg, and changed positions from wide receiver.
