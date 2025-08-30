Pitt HC, Players Address Win Over Duquesne
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers dominated their crosstown foes in the Duquesne Dukes in a 61-9 victory at Acrisure Stadium, beginning their 2025 campaign.
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi began his 11th season in charge of the team with a victory, making it 10 wins in those 11 seasons that he's begun the year with a win and his sixth straight season doing so.
This matchup marked the first time that Pitt and Duquesne had met in 86 years, with their 1939 matchup the last time they battled. Pitt made it five wins in seven meetings vs. Duquesne, with the six other battles coming in the 1930s.
Narduzzi spoke on everything from how his team played, to senior running back Desmond Reid, redshirt sophomores in quarterback Eli Holstein and wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, plus his defense and special teams, as well how some of the freshmen came in and produced.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Postgame vs. Duquesne
Holstein finished with four touchdown passes, a new career-high, completing 15-of-23 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown, He also added 47 yards on the ground.
Reid had an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown to start his 2025 season, marking the longest punt return in Acrisure Stadium history (since 2001) in either college or professional games. It was the second punt return for a touchdown in his Pitt career, with a 78-yard return vs. Kent State in the 2024 season opener at Acrisure Stadium.
He also had a 53-yard rushing touchdown, finishing with 147 all-purpose yards in the win.
Both redshirt sophomore defensive back Cruce Brookins and redshirt junior Kyle Louis spoke after the game. Brookins started at safety and Louis began his All-American campaign with two sacks, three tackles for loss, six tackles overall and three solo.
Pitt DB Cruce Brookins, RB Desmond Reid, LB Kyle Louis, QB Eli Holstein
Pitt takes on Central Michigan in their next game, with a noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, for a Week 2 battle against a MAC foe, before facing 10 Power 4 teams the rest of 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Desmond Reid Stars as Pitt Destroys Duquesne
- Pitt Starting CB Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Duquesne
- WATCH: New Pitt WR Makes Sensational One-Handed TD Grab
- WATCH: Pitt's Desmond Reid Returns Punt for TD vs. Duquesne
- Pitt Announces Inactives vs. Duquesne
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt