Pitt Facing Top SEC Program in Latest Bowl Projections
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to see their bowl projections improve as they are amongst the last 10 undefeated teams in college football, including some matchups against the top programs.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports put Pitt vs. Alabama in Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2024. The Gator Bowl pits a Big Ten team vs. an SEC opponent, but an ACC team has played in three of the past four editions.
The last time that Pitt played in the Gator Bowl was 1980, when they dominated No. 18 South Carolina, 37-9. Pitt also won in 1977, a 34-3 blowout of No. 11 Clemson and lost to No. 4 Georgia Tech, 21-14 in 1956.
Pitt and Alabama have never played before, one of the few opponents that Pitt hasn't played in Division I.
The Crimson Tide are in a new era under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the National Title game in the 2023 season. They are ranked No. 15, 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC, with a shock loss to Vanderbilt on the road in Week 6 and a defeat to then ranked No. 11 Tennessee in Week 8, both on the road.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN and Brent McMurphy of Action Network also have Pitt in the Gator Bowl. Schlabach has Pitt going up against Texas A&M and McMurphy has them facing Missouri.
The Panthers are 2-1 vs. the Aggies, defeating them 31-28 in the Sun Bowl in 1989 and 37-26 in College Station in 2003, while losing to them 14-12 at Heinz Field in 2002. They have faced the Tigers just once, a 19-13 victory in 1940 at Pitt Stadium.
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN put Pitt up against Texas Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28. This would serve as the first matchup between the two programs.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl features an ACC opponent vs. a Big 12 opponent. Pitt played in it once in 2001, known then as the Tangerine Bowl, as they stopped future NFL star quarterback Phillip Rivers and NC State, winning 34-19.
The Gator Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl did send representatives to watch Pitt in their comeback win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 and also in the road win vs. North Carolina in Week 6, the first time that Pitt won in Chapel Hill.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put Pitt against Wisconsin in the Badboy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., an ACC vs. Big Ten bowl.
Pitt played in the Pinstripe Bowl back on Dec. 28, 2016, where they would lose to Northwestern, 31-24. They also played at Yankee Stadium last season, and lost to rival Syracuse 28-13 on Nov. 11, 2023, allowing 21 unanswered points in the second half.
The Panthers are 3-0 against the Badgers, with a 21-0 victory at Pitt Stadium in 1937 and then wins of 26-6 in 1938 and 13-11 in 1967, both in Madison, Wis.
Pitt will also face Wisconsin on the road in 2026 and then in Dublin, Ireland in 2027.
