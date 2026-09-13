MVPs of the Game in Pitt's Win Over UCF

The Pitt Panthers managed to edge out a 12-7 win over the UCF Knights. It was an ugly game that started over an hour after the planned kickoff time due to a thunderstorm, and was then played mostly during a rainstorm.

Through it all, Pitt, specifically the defense, persevered. Pitt led 12-0 for most of the game, with only a late UCF touchdown in the fourth quarter making it a nail-biter finish.

Pitt scored 59 points in their season opener. UCF scored 73 in their season opener. The weather prevented both offenses from doing what made them dominate in Week 1. Pitt had to rely on other areas of the team to walk out with this victory.

The Defense

Pitt's defense deserves the biggest praise for this game. No matter the weather, holding a team that scored 73 points the week before to just seven is a feat.

UCF had just nine total first downs, 20 rushing yards and 186 total passing yards. UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III went 20/31 on pass attempts and had 13 total rushing yards.

Getting into specific players, sophomore defensive back Josh Guerrier led with five solo tackles. Linebacker Braylan Lovelace stepped up after a quiet Week 1 to make four solo tackles and an eight-yard sack.

Senior Cruce Brookins was very good, having three solo tackles of his own and a big pass breakup. Memphis transfer Demarco Ward also got in the action with a solo tackle and a half-sack.

Overall, 14 different players made solo tackles. While Pitt may not have the star power on defense anymore, the win over UCF was a total team effort by the unit.

Just like against Miami (OH), the pass protection still could use some work. But, the run defense continues to be dominant.

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Alex Sanford (rear) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (front) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damon Ferguson Jr.

The offense on the other hand doesn't warrant as much praise. While the rain is obviously a valid excuse for not putting up a lot of points, there were still a lot of ugly moments and questionable play calls.

A guy who stepped up big was running back Damon Ferguson Jr. With usual starter Ja'Kyrian Turner out, true freshman Ferguson had the biggest responsibility of the game.

Ferguson took 20 carries for a gain of 63 yards and a touchdown where he absolutely powered into the end zone. He only averaged three yards a carry, but always got back up as the Pitt offense kept feeding him the ball rather than trying to throw through the rain.

Western Kentucky transfer La'Vell Wright also stepped up, having 13 carries for 38 yards.

Special Teams

The special teams unit deserve a lot of credit for keeping the ball safe. While it may seem basic, it's not a given during a rainstorm to not have the ball slip out of a player's hands while kicking or punting.

Kickers Antonio Chadha and Samuel Hunsaker, punter Gabe Russo and returner Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks all managed to do their job on special teams without letting the ball get away.

As Pitt next takes on Syracuse, hopefully it can be a more normal environment that allows Pitt to show what they can do against Power Four competition without any outside factors.

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