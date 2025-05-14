Pitt Football Offers Three DBs
The Pitt Panthers 2026, 2027, and 2028 recruits continue to grow as the coaching staff extends scholarship offers daily.
Early this week, the coaching staff extended an offer to a cornerback from Clearwater (Fla.) High School in Kentrail Mcrae Jr. in the 2026 class.
Alabama State, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Delaware, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Rhode Island, Rutgers, South Florida, and Wake Forest round out the 6-foot-2, 155-pound rising senior.
Additionally, a prospect from Detroit King who plays quarterback but is being strongly considered for the cornerback position, 2027 recruit Darryl Flemister picked up a Pitt offer.
Auburn, Ball State, Illinois, Kent State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and Wisconsin round out his offers.
Lastly, Daniel "DJ" Davis also landed an offer from the Pitt Panthers.
He's a 6-foot-2, 180-pound, three-sport athlete recruited primarily as a defensive back out of Middletown (Del.) High School.
Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia round out his offers.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
