Pitt Panthers Football Holds Pro Day
The Pitt Panthers are holding Pro Day with NFL staff members on campus and pro hopefuls working through lifts and measurements and drills to showcase their draft profiles.
Most notably, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and receiver Konata Mumpfield are taking part in the event. Additionally, safety Donovan McMillon, linebacker Brandon George, tackle Branson Taylor, offensive lineman Jason Collier Jr., safety P.J. O’Brien, running back Daniel Carter, safety Josh McCarty, kicker Ben Sauls, and edge rusher Nate Matlack will also display their abilities today.
According to a social media post from the Pitt Panthers account on Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams are represented in Pittsburgh today.
As a four-season contributor at Pitt, playing in 50 games as a Panthers, Bartholomew put together 105 receptions for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Out wide, Konata Mumpfield tallied 96 catches for 1,389 yards and 10 touchdowns over 2023 and 2024 in Pittsburgh. Previously, the 6-foot-1 receiver recorded 121 catches for 1,302 yards and nine touchdowns at Akron from 2021 through 2022, transferring to the ACC thereafter.
In the NFL Combine last month, Bartholomew impressed with a 4.70 in the 40-yard dash, often included in NFL Mock Drafts as a selection in the sixth and seventh rounds.
Mumpfield is regularly projected to be a Day Three pick as well. He may have been mocked to an earlier round had he clocked a 40-yard dash lower than his 4.60, a decent time but nothing out of the ordinary.
It’ll be interesting to see if a player like McMillon could turn heads.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- 2026 Guard Sets Pitt Panthers Official Visit
- Head Coach Shares Details on Pitt Commit Dylan Wester
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 LB Isaiah Simmons
- Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'Defense Won the Scrimmage'
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt