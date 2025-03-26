Inside The Panthers

Pitt Panthers Football Holds Pro Day

All 32 NFL teams travel to Pittsburgh today as the Pitt Panthers hold Pro Day.

Kevin Sinclair

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) makes a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Jaeden Gould (21) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Aug 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (9) runs the ball after a catch against Kent State Golden Flashes linebacker Jayden Studio (32) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 55-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pitt Panthers are holding Pro Day with NFL staff members on campus and pro hopefuls working through lifts and measurements and drills to showcase their draft profiles. 

Most notably, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and receiver Konata Mumpfield are taking part in the event. Additionally, safety Donovan McMillon, linebacker Brandon George, tackle Branson Taylor, offensive lineman Jason Collier Jr., safety P.J. O’Brien, running back Daniel Carter, safety Josh McCarty, kicker Ben Sauls, and edge rusher Nate Matlack will also display their abilities today. 

According to a social media post from the Pitt Panthers account on Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams are represented in Pittsburgh today.

As a four-season contributor at Pitt, playing in 50 games as a Panthers, Bartholomew put together 105 receptions for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Out wide, Konata Mumpfield tallied 96 catches for 1,389 yards and 10 touchdowns over 2023 and 2024 in Pittsburgh. Previously, the 6-foot-1 receiver recorded 121 catches for 1,302 yards and nine touchdowns at Akron from 2021 through 2022, transferring to the ACC thereafter. 

In the NFL Combine last month, Bartholomew impressed with a 4.70 in the 40-yard dash, often included in NFL Mock Drafts as a selection in the sixth and seventh rounds. 

Mumpfield is regularly projected to be a Day Three pick as well. He may have been mocked to an earlier round had he clocked a 40-yard dash lower than his 4.60, a decent time but nothing out of the ordinary. 

It’ll be interesting to see if a player like McMillon could turn heads. 

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

