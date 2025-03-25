Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates
As Pat Narduzzi said last week, Kenny Johnson is the leader of the Pitt Panthers receiver roster this year. The torch was passed down from Konata Mumpfield who could be selected in the NFL Draft next month.
Following the live scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Johnson addressed the media in Monday’s press conference (available on YouTube). One of the more interesting elements of his segment - sandwiched between Cruce Brookins and Lyndon Johnson - was the various feedback he shared on teammates.
“Pop (Raphael Williams Jr.) has been really good lately,” Johnson said. “Zion (Fowler-El) has been getting way better, just all around, just more focused. He's been vocal. Zion, he's been way better. Just focused. Who else we got in there? Obviously, me, and just the older guys and stuff, just helping out with the offense and stuff.”
When asked how the new receivers on the roster were panning out, Johnson shared more details on his fellow pass-catchers.
“(They’re catching on) way faster than I did. (Laughs). I mean, they're catching on,” Johnson said. “They're smart. They're fast. I like our young guys. I really do. Even on the defensive side, I like our young guys. So, I think just a little bit more development, obviously, and they need to get some more reps.
“They need to feel certain things that you don't feel in high school, you know? But I think they're going to be real good.
“We've got Deuce (Spann). I like Deuce. Deuce has been practicing good. Real physical, strong guy, and he's fast. I like the way he's running. (Cataurus) Blue (Hicks), I really like Blue. He's explosive. He makes plays when the ball comes to him. Shoot, I'm excited to see him make some old plays. So, I like our transfer guys.”
On the defensive side of the ball, there’s been plenty of positive feedback on rising junior Cruce Brookins lately.
Johnson echoed those reports on Monday, and gave a nod to another newcomer as well.
“He's a dude. He's an NFL guy. I know that for sure. That's why I love competing with Cruce because I know I'm going to see him at next level,” Johnson said. “He's one of those guys that show up to work every single day.
“No matter what period it is, he's going to be there to work. And I love that because I know I'm going to get better. I know for sure whenever I go against Cruce, I know I'm going to get better.
“Oh, 20!? (Kavir Bains-Marquez)? Defense? Ooh, he's nice. I like him, too. I like him.”
Johnson looks to expand upon a solid sophomore season, reeling in 46 passes for 537 yards and three touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'Defense Won the Scrimmage'
- Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Defense
- Pitt Panthers Toughest Opponents in 2025
- Pitt Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Recruiting: Recent TE Offer Recaps Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt