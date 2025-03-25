Inside The Panthers

Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates

Kenny Johnson gave interesting feedback on several fellow Pitt Panthers.

Kevin Sinclair

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs after a catch against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs after a catch against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Pat Narduzzi said last week, Kenny Johnson is the leader of the Pitt Panthers receiver roster this year. The torch was passed down from Konata Mumpfield who could be selected in the NFL Draft next month. 

Following the live scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Johnson addressed the media in Monday’s press conference (available on YouTube). One of the more interesting elements of his segment - sandwiched between Cruce Brookins and Lyndon Johnson - was the various feedback he shared on teammates.

“Pop (Raphael Williams Jr.) has been really good lately,” Johnson said. “Zion (Fowler-El) has been getting way better, just all around, just more focused. He's been vocal. Zion, he's been way better. Just focused. Who else we got in there? Obviously, me, and just the older guys and stuff, just helping out with the offense and stuff.”

When asked how the new receivers on the roster were panning out, Johnson shared more details on his fellow pass-catchers.  

“(They’re catching on) way faster than I did. (Laughs). I mean, they're catching on,” Johnson said. “They're smart. They're fast. I like our young guys. I really do. Even on the defensive side, I like our young guys. So, I think just a little bit more development, obviously, and they need to get some more reps. 

“They need to feel certain things that you don't feel in high school, you know? But I think they're going to be real good.

“We've got Deuce (Spann). I like Deuce. Deuce has been practicing good.  Real physical, strong guy, and he's fast. I like the way he's running. (Cataurus) Blue (Hicks), I really like Blue. He's explosive. He makes plays when the ball comes to him. Shoot, I'm excited to see him make some old plays. So, I like our transfer guys.”

On the defensive side of the ball, there’s been plenty of positive feedback on rising junior Cruce Brookins lately. 

Johnson echoed those reports on Monday, and gave a nod to another newcomer as well. 

“He's a dude. He's an NFL guy. I know that for sure. That's why I love competing with Cruce because I know I'm going to see him at next level,” Johnson said. “He's one of those guys that show up to work every single day. 

“No matter what period it is, he's going to be there to work. And I love that because I know I'm going to get better. I know for sure whenever I go against Cruce, I know I'm going to get better. 

“Oh, 20!? (Kavir Bains-Marquez)? Defense? Ooh, he's nice. I like him, too. I like him.”

Johnson looks to expand upon a solid sophomore season, reeling in 46 passes for 537 yards and three touchdowns.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

Home/News