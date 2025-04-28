Pitt Football Offer Report: TE Landon Wolny
While the Pitt Panthers are pushing hard to land quality tight ends in the 2026 cycle, the staff has been filling out the 2027 board at the position.
A native of Colorado, Landon Wolny relocated to Florida where he'll play his junior season at Community School of Naples in the fall. He announced a new scholarship opportunity from the Pitt this morning, adding to his list that includes Arklansas, Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington State.
Outside of the Power Four conferences, Akron, Appalachian State, Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Memphis, Sacramento State, Toledo, and Utah State have also offered the 6-foot-4, 210-pound rising junior.
Wolny could develop into one of the most skilled receivers among tight end prospects in the 2027 cycle. The signs of that ability were made clear when he made a splash as a freshman on varsity at First Baptist Academy in Naples, recording 27 catches for 377 yards and five touchdowns.
It's a position that should be among the top roster priorities for the Panthers over the current recruiting cycle and the next one. Projected starter Jake Overman is entering his final season on the college stage as Malachi Thomas, who enters his true sophomore season, and Max Hunt, a true freshman, are among the the only remaining options at the position.
Prospects like Wolny are a need for Pitt given the roster outlook at the position.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
