Pitt Panthers WR Recruit Sets Commitment Date
The Pitt Panthers have a shot at landing one of the top receivers in the state of New Jersey.
On Sunday, Nyqir Helton out of Atco (NJ) Winslow Township High School announced plans to make a commitment to one of the five contenders on June 27.
It's a date that follows the three official visit the 6-foot, 170-pound pass-catcher has booked, a college tour set to begin at Syracuse on May 30, followed by Boston College on June 6, and wrapping up his college search with a stay in Pittsburgh from June 12 through June 14.
Per his announcement that he'd narrowed his recruitment to a handful of options back on January 13, Illinois and Rutgers are the additional contenders. Just four days prior to that announcement on X, Pitt Panthers tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski — viewed by many as a particularly impactful recruit — was in New Jersey to check on the 2026 pass-catcher.
As a junior receiver prospect who played both ways in 2024, Helton recorded 47 catches for 857 yards (averaging 18.2 yards per catch and 18.9 yards after the catch) and 13 touchdowns. Out of the defensive backfield, he logged 20 tackles, four interceptions (converting one of those takeaways into a touchdown), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
A week prior to Helton's official visit, the Pitt Panthers will host additional receivers on official visits, including Blake Hamilton out of Texas, Florida products Demetrice McCray and Larry Miles, and current Panthers receiver commit Dylan Wester who also resides in the Sunshine State.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
