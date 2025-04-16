Kyle Louis Reflects on Pitt Linebacker Culture
Asking Kyle Louis what was behind the surge in success in the Pitt Panthers linebacker position was a good question in the post-spring game press conference.
The All-American 'backer offered the position coach, first.
“Definitely shout-out to Coach (Ryan) Manalac,” Louis said. “He always finds little things to improve on. Outside of that, it’s just energy and just the love that we’ve got for each other to push each other."
“I feel like we’ve got an actual brotherhood…just looking out for each other, make sure that we’re all good. I feel like that’s just the number one reason. We’re all just pushing each other to be the best.”
The question made sense as Pitt linebackers have frequented headlines in recent weeks with notable developments.
Recently, a report from Pro Football Focus placed both Louis and teammate Rasheem Biles among the 10 best returning linebackers in college football. The former listed number five while the latter slotted at number 10.
Additionally, former Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis reportedly has a shot at a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it wasn't long ago when Brandon George churned out a significantly impressive collective score at Pitt's Pro Day.
While Louis and Biles star in the linebacker unit, the Pitt staff watched returning 'backer Braylan Lovelace step into the mike linebacker position where Jeremiah Macelin pushed the rising junior through spring camp, a potential strong one-two punch forming in the middle of Randy Bates' defense.
All signs are pointing upward at the linebacker position in Pittsburgh.
"Everybody's got to put the work in," Louis said on Saturday. "The work I always put in, everybody always sees me either getting extra film in, putting extra work in. Everything matters. I always believe in just leading by example. I've never been the type to be too vocal about it. I'm definitely stepping up in a vocal role, but number one thing is leading by example.
"If you do what's right, everybody else is going to fall behind that."
