Pitt Panthers OL Addresses Los Angeles Chargers Fans
Had Pitt Panthers tackle Branson Taylor not suffered a season-ending injury last year, perhaps the offensive tackle would have been picked earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, it seems he's put the unfortunate knee tweak behind him, as Taylor was all smiles on Sunday, judging from the video he posted on social media.
The Ohio native had arrived in California after the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him on Day Three of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 199th pick in the sixth round.
That's when he recorded and posted a quick shout-out and introduction to Chargers fans, shown below.
Taylor joins a Chargers offensive line that features two of the highest-picked tackles over the last five NFL Drafts, a No. 11 overall selection in 2020 who was signed as a free agent this off-season in the mammoth-sized Mekhi Becton, and another towering bookend in Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall selection in last year's draft.
While Becton was initially considered a tackle when he entered the league, the 6'7", 363-pounder is expected to line up at right guard in the fall. Returning beside Becton at right tackle will be Alt, a 6'9", 322-pound All-Rookie Team selection (Pro Football Writers Association) following the 2024-25 season.
Taylor’s strength is in pass protection. He’s patient with his hands, moves well for a guy his size, and rarely gets overwhelmed by power rushers.
He’s not the most explosive athlete, but he plays with good balance and understands angles, which helps him stay in front of defenders. In the run game, he flashes enough power to move bodies, part of why he could compete inside at guard while having the position flexibility to potentially serve as a reserve swing tackle.
